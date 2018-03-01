Late for Work 3/1: Ravens Linked to Mo Wilkerson After Release From $86M Mega-Deal

Baltimore could use help at defensive end.

After Brent Urban went down with a Lisfranc injury in Week 3, the defense struggled to replace him. The Ravens first tried with Bronson Kaufusi and Chris Wormley – two young players that weren't quite ready – then eventually used defensive tackle Willie Henry.

Urban appeared to be on the verge of a breakout year, and now the Ravens have to decide whether to re-sign the pending unrestricted free agent. There's talk he could return on a team-friendly deal and he'd have to prove he can stay healthy after three season-ending injuries in his four-year career. Urban is still going through the rehab process from the most-recent injury and said he hopes to remain in Baltimore.

With little stability and young players still finding their way at the position, an accomplished veteran like Wilkerson could be a welcomed addition.

Wilkerson was a beast coming out of college (Temple) and continued to ascend until he was voted into the 2015 Pro Bowl after notching 12 sacks that season. The Jets subsequently invested a massive amount of money into the rising star.

But Wilkerson got caught in a downward spiral after signing the mega-deal, which is why he now finds himself on the market.

He broke his ankle in the last game of the 2015 season, which affected his play the next year when he finished with just 4.5 sacks. In 2017, he played through shoulder and toe injuries, then off-the-field issues started creeping in.

"The habitually tardy and underachieving defensive lineman was de-activated for the final three games last season after repeatedly breaking team rules," wrote the New York Daily News' Manisih Mehta. "He morphed from Pro Bowl player to Pro Bowl excuse-maker before the Jets finally had enough and put him in timeout toward the end of the season before they could file divorce papers.

"Wilkerson was invisible after getting his big pay day. He recorded only eight sacks in 28 games and was disciplined multiple times for repeatedly being late to meetings and missing a practice since getting the monster deal that he had coveted for so long. … Wilkerson made fools out of everyone in the organization that believed in him."

Those are strong words, and don't represent the player that former Jets Head Coach and Ravens Defensive Coordinator Rex Ryan saw when he drafted and coached Wilkerson from 2011-14.

"It's definitely sad," Ryan told ESPN in December. "I wish the kid the best. He played his ass off when I had him. He played his ass off. I never worried about him on or off the field. I never once worried. He wanted to learn, he wanted to get better, he was a local kid ... and he was a hell of a player. I don't know what happened. I don't know this Mo Wilkerson."

The Ravens, or any other team, wouldn't want a player with chronic tardiness issues, but if he returns to the player that Ryan knew, somebody could take a chance with a one- or two-year "prove it" deal, and La Canfora envisions the Ravens in that mix.