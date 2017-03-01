Late For Work 3/1: Top Questions For Three Franchise Legends Entering Free-Agent Pool

"Revis will be a complicated evaluation for interested teams when the new league year starts on March 9," wrote NFL.com's Chris Wessling. "In addition to the legal issues that could result in a suspension or an appearance on the Commissioner's Exempt list, potential suitors will have football questions. Is Revis willing and able to transition from cornerback to safety? Does he have a realistic view of his own ability at this stage of his career? Is he still committed to football after one December report suggested that his heart is no longer in it?"

2) Will Adrian Peterson Ultimately Wind Up Back In Minnesota?Turns 32 this month; scheduled to count $18 million against the 2017 salary cap

Peterson is just one season removed from amassing 1,485 yards, but he played in just three games last year due to a torn meniscus and rushed for just 72 yards. Neither Peterson nor the Vikings are ruling out a reunion after he tests free-agent waters. NFL.com named eight potential landing spots, and it didn't include the Ravens, who have younger backs on the ascent that will come much cheaper. The Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Bucs and New York Giants are popular candidates.

"He's going to have to prove to 31 other teams that he isn't damaged goods, that he isn't hitting the wall that tends to crush older running backs, and that he won't be a distraction off the field as well," wrote CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora.