Late for Work 3/11: Ravens Reportedly Interested in Veteran Edge Rusher Carlos Dunlap

Does Ravens' Run-Heavy Offense Scare Off Free-Agent Receivers?

Speaking of the Ravens making a player an offer he can't refuse, DeCosta used that line earlier this offseason when asked how he'd convince a free-agent wide receiver to come play in Baltimore's run-heavy offense.

Is there truth to the notion that the Ravens' style of offense makes Baltimore a less-than-attractive destination for free-agent receivers?

"The opinions of several agents who spoke on the condition of anonymity were mostly mixed," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote. "One said it still comes down to money and if the Ravens have the highest offer on the table for a free-agent receiver, they stand a good chance of getting that player. … 'If the money is close and you have the choice of going to Green Bay or Baltimore, you're going to Green Bay,' he said.

"Another agent said he believes there's a certain kind of receiver who will rule out Baltimore because they won't want to do the dirty work and put the team over stats. However, he also believes some free-agent receivers will be attracted by the opportunity [to] 'come in and work with a talented quarterback and do it on their own and help develop the passing game.'"

NFL Network analyst Marc Ross told Zrebiec the perception that the Ravens will struggle to sign a top free-agent receiver is largely overblown.