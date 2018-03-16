Late for Work 3/16: What Happened With Ryan Grant's Deal and Will Ravens Sign Michael Crabtree?

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport pointed out that Grant's original deal included $14.5 million in guaranteed money for injury. Grant had never missed a game in his four-year career, but after seeing an issue with his ankle, the Ravens paused.

"[O]ne of the drawbacks of the 'legal tampering' period, when agents and teams are allowed to agree on the parameters of a contract, but players are not allowed to visit team facilities or get checked out by team doctors," wrote ProFootballTalk.com's Michael David Smith.

"If Grant had been allowed to take his physical from the outset, both he and the Ravens would be in a better place now: Grant would have been able to shop himself to other teams, hoping that whatever issue concerned the Ravens' medical staff could be cleared by another team's medical staff. And the Ravens would have been able to find another receiver, before many were signed by other teams."

Nobody wins in this scenario. A life-altering contract slips through Grant's fingers, and he* *must return to the market with fewer buyers and an injury concern. The Ravens couldn't be as competitive with offers to remaining receivers on the market, and now they must continue rebuilding with fewer options.

Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newsome is scheduled to speak with media this morning at 11 a.m., and will likely elaborate on what happened.

Conspiracy theorists assert the Ravens may have voided Grant's contract because they had buyer's remorse when receiver Michael Crabtree became available (more on that below). The timing is the foundation of such a theory, but it makes an assumption and ignores a couple facts.

The assumption is the Ravens regretted the deal they offered Grant just two days prior. Baltimore was widely questioned by fans and media because they believed Grant was being overpaid based on his low production, but that doesn't mean the Ravens thought the Ravens were overpaying. There was no indication Baltimore regretted the deal, which brings us to facts being ignored.

First, according to WNST's Luke Jones, the media were put on alert about a potential press conference introducing Grant and Brown Thursday afternoon, indicating they thought the deal would go through.

Second, according to The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens were already trying to add a third receiver, ON TOP OF Grant and Brown, before Crabtree was released (a move that had been rumored from the time the season ended). They were pursuing Jordy Nelson, who was cut by the Green Bay Packers Tuesday afternoon. Reports of the Ravens signing Grant came out Tuesday evening. They knew Nelson was available before agreeing with Grant, and they still continued pursuing him after.

All signs indicated the Ravens expected to sign Brown, Grant AND another receiver. Not either/or.

"The team's decision with Grant will surely be scrutinized around the league, partly because it came on the same day when Crabtree, the type of possession receiver the Ravens have lacked, became available." wrote Zrebiec. "It's been well-documented, though, that the Ravens are in the midst of an offseason overhaul at the wide receiver position … Even after agreeing to the framework of deals with Brown and Grant, they had expressed interest in Nelson and were hoping to bring him in for a free-agent visit."

ESPN pointed out that there was one other time the Ravens didn't go through with an agreement because of a medical issue. The Ravens scheduled a news conference to introduce Cowboys safety Brock Marion, who ended up playing another seven years, before X-rays revealed a concern in his left shoulder.

That was in 1997. Twenty-one years ago.

The focus now shifts to the future and what the Ravens and Grant will do next. Baltimore is still rebuilding its receiver corps, and Grant will likely look for a job elsewhere.