Late for Work 3/16: What Will Ravens Do to Replace Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue?

Ebony Bird's Richard Bradshaw wrote that re-signing Bowser should be Baltimore's top priority regarding its pass rush, but also thinks the team should consider "making a splash" by signing four-time Pro Bowl selection Justin Houston.

Houston, 32, has had at least 7.5 sacks in eight of his past nine seasons. He had four sacks in an injury-shortened 2016 season when he was limited to five games.

"Houston has remained a consistently good pass rusher when healthy and he is looking for one final payday before his prime is over and done with. The Ravens should be the team that gives him that fat check," Bradshaw wrote. "Bringing in Houston would be a ground-shattering move across the league and the Baltimore Ravens would perhaps get themselves an upgrade over anything they had a year ago. Houston looks like he still has plenty left in the tank and would restore some validity to the team's pass rush. If Baltimore decided to go big on someone, we'd love to see it be Houston."

In addition to whatever the Ravens do in free agency to boost the pass rush, they'll almost certainly address the position in the draft, perhaps in the first round.