Late for Work 3/22: Ozzie Gets Creative With Two Rare Visits From Restricted Free-Agent Receivers

The downside to Watson leaving is the Ravens still have a major hole at tight end. Watson led the team last year with 61 catches and there's no pass-catching tight end currently in place to make up that production.

Nobody's arguing Baltimore should bring back a 37-year-old tight end and risk losing a compensatory third-rounder, but the number of options to fill the need is shrinking, so it may be best to address it via the draft.

"Watson's potential exit reiterates how big a need tight end remains," wrote WNST's Luke Jones. "I'm not enthusiastic about anyone remaining on the market, but history suggests counting heavily on a rookie is a big mistake. This position may simply remain a question, but an early draft pick would bring enticing upside."

Whatever route the Ravens go in getting a new pass-catching tight end (or a third receiver), they'll want to think long and hard before signing another unrestricted free agent before May 8, the last day they count against the comp pick formula. Otherwise, they could wipe out the third-rounder for Jensen.

Signing restricted free agents don't factor into the formula. And if another Ravens free agent (Mike Wallace, Michael Campanaro, Ryan Mallett, etc.) signs elsewhere, that would give Baltimore more flexibility.

"These comp choices shouldn't drive the entire offseason, but that's a pick too valuable to pass up to sign any unrestricted free agents remaining on the market," wrote Jones.

Would Ravens and Austin Howard Be Open to a Reunion at a Lower Price?

Baltimore assured itself of having five offensive linemen with starting experience this season when they re-signed James Hurst to a four-year deal.

Who plays which position is still up in the air, but the Ravens do have five starting-caliber guys in Marshal Yanda, Ronnie Stanley, Alex Lewis, Matt Skura and Hurst.

"But Hurst's return doesn't preclude them from trying to upgrade," wrote Zrebiec.

It would surprise exactly no one if the Ravens used their first-round pick on an offensive lineman in April. And if that means Hurst returns to a backup role at every position but center, that would put the Ravens in a great position with strong depth.

"That's not a luxury item. It’s a necessity," wrote Zrebiec.

As such, Zrebiec also wonders if the Ravens should pursue bringing back right tackle Austin Howard, who the team let hit free agency by declining to pick up the 2018 option of his contract.

"I haven't heard a whole lot about Howard's market or whether he harbors ill will toward the team for releasing him last week, but if I'm the Ravens, I'd be trying hard to persuade him to return at a reduced rate," Zrebiec wrote. "Unless the Ravens are determined to take a tackle in the first round, it's going to be very tough for them to find a day-one starter at their position in the draft. And I don't think either Lewis or Howard starting at right tackle is ideal."

Jensen's Breakout Year and Contract Is a Reminder That Late-Bloomers Exist

If you've given up hope that guys like Kamalei Correa, Bronson Kaufusi or even Breshad Perriman will eventually break out, Jensen's story should inspire you.

Or, at the very least, it should inspire those three players.

Jensen was a sixth-round pick that was once cut from the team, but finally found success in his fifth year in the league.

"Jensen becoming the NFL's highest-paid center is a reminder that incumbents can get markedly better over time and late bloomers do exist," wrote Jones. "There's still at least a glimmer of hope for [young players] … even if the Ravens aren't banking on it."

There's a big difference between pushing in all your chips on these three players, versus just giving them a low-risk chance to break out. For example, the Ravens clearly aren't putting all their eggs in the Perriman basket as they are giving the whole receiver unit a big makeover. Still, there's reason to hold onto him this summer to see if things finally start to click.

Perriman, Correa and Kaufusi are all still on their rookie contracts, which means they aren't eating massive cap space while they continue working to reach their potential high ceilings.