Late for Work 3/23: Ravens in Running for Allen Hurns; Mike Wallace Underappreciated

Michael Campanaro Not Expected to Return

Under Zrebiec's logic of moving forward with a foundation of youth at receiver instead of short-term deals, it wouldn't be surprising if the Ravens didn't re-sign Michael Campanaro either.

In fact, Zrebiec reported last night along with the Wallace news that Campanaro "is not expected to return."

Newsome said last week during Brown's introductory press conference that the door wasn't closed on Campanaro re-signing, but he said the same thing about Wallace too. A seventh-round pick in 2014, Campanaro has always shown potential and had a strong work ethic, but injuries repeatedly derailed his progress. He is coming off his best season where he missed just two games because of injuries.

"[Not re-signing him] does come as a bit of a surprise after Newsome's prior comments about Campanaro, but this, along with Wallace leaving, does fit to what the team is trying to do," wrote Baltimore Beatdown's Evan Mazza.

A Three-Round Draft Prediction That Would Make Ravens Fans Jump for Joy

Want to re-energize the fan base after missing the playoffs the last three years?

A draft like this ought to do it.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks put together three-round predictions for the Ravens, giving them two pass-catching studs, including Maryland wide receiver D.J. Moore IN THE SECOND ROUND. Talk about a dream scenario after getting arguably the best tight end in the draft.

And to top it off, why not add the most popular player from the Combine with linebacker Shaquem Griffin? He put up incredible numbers in Indianapolis, which was just frosting on the cake after a standout college career at UCF despite missing a hand.

First Round (No. 16): TE Dallas Goedert

- 6-foot-5, 255 pounds

- 72 receptions, 1,111 yards, 7 touchdowns last year

- Three-time 1st-team All-MVFC selection

- Playmaking pass catcher that could make life easier for Joe Flacco

Second Round (No. 52) WR D.J. Moore

- 6-foot-0, 210 pounds

- 46 receptions for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns during three-year college career

- 2017 1st-team All-Big Ten selection

- Crafty route-runner; dynamic runner that can break tackles