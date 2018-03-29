Late for Work 3/29: 'Giddy' Scouts Watch as D.J. Moore Puts on Show at Maryland Pro Day

Mel Kiper's Latest Mock Draft Has Ravens Selecting OT Mike McGlinchey

Head Coach John Harbaugh feels his offensive line is better than it was at this time last year, but if the team added Notre Dame's massive offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey to the equation, that would put the group over the top.

McGlinchey is ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper's selection for the Ravens in his third mock draft.

"McGlinchey is a plug-and-play right tackle who would be playing on the same line as his college teammate Ronnie Stanley," wrote Kiper. "McGlinchey played on the right side for Notre Dame two years ago, and he was dominant. Then he took Stanley's spot at left tackle – and was dominant. This move also would allow Baltimore to keep Alex Lewis at guard instead of trying him at right tackle. Lewis also could move to center to replace Ryan Jensen."

McGlinchey is widely considered among the top-two offensive tackles in the 2018 draft class. Kiper has the Ravens passing on wide receivers Moore and Calvin Ridley to get him.

A first cousin of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, McGlinchey attended the same private school in Philadelphia as the Pro Bowler.

The Ravens have James Hurst penciled in as the starting right tackle after he started 16 games at left guard and excelled last year. Hurst has also started a few times at left tackle.

"But a first-round pick would likely be an upgrade over Hurst," ESPN wrote. "At 6-feet-7, 309 pounds, McGlinchey is a physical blocker who is effective because of his technique. The concern is that his lack of ideal athleticism will hinder him against speed-rushers.

"Like the other offensive tackles who've been drafted in the first round by Baltimore, McGlinchey would look to follow [Stanley], Jonathan Ogden and Michael Oher as rookie starters."

Prediction: Ravens Draft QB in Third or Fourth Round

The Ravens will likely not sign a veteran backup quarterback. Harbaugh made that clear Tuesday.

He said the team will probably go with Josh Woodrum as Flacco's primary backup, or a rookie. That pretty much ensures the Ravens will draft a quarterback in April, but it's unlikely to be one of the top five quarterbacks with their 16th overall pick, even though recent buzz has suggested that as a viable option.

If you want a guy that can step in and carry the team if Flacco were to get injured, it may not be wise to wait until the sixth or seventh rounds either.

"If I'm a betting man, I'd predict that it happens in the range of the third to fourth round," wrote The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec.

In Year 16, Terrell Suggs Promises to Crank Everything Up 'Full Throttle'

How does Ravens defensive leader Terrell Suggs keep a passion for the game after 15 years in the league? Even after tearing multiple muscles, snapping tendons and an ever-changing locker room?

The movie buff uses Jean-Claude Van Damme's character in "Lionheart" to explain.

"Don't ever lose your Lionheart because you'll never get it back," Suggs told Bleacher Report's Tyler Dunne. "Until I fall short for the last time, I'm going to keep trying to go at it."

There are other NFL warriors as old as (or older than) Suggs that are still in the league. He pointed to James Harrison, Dwight Freeney and Antonio Gates.

But Dunne countered by saying that Harrison is more of an Instagram Hero than Quarterback Slayer now. The writer called Freeney "washed up." Gates averaged fewer than two receptions per game last season.

"Suggs leans back, mutters 'Damn' and realizes he does stand alone," Dunne wrote. "No non-quarterback is playing at his level at his age with his bill of health."