Late for Work 3/4: Two ESPN Pundits Like JuJu Smith-Schuster to the Ravens

Report: Ravens to Propose Revolutionary Overtime Procedures

The Ravens will be proposing a pair of overtime procedures premised on the concept of "spot and choose," according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

The idea is that one team picks the spot of the ball to start overtime, and the other team chooses whether to play offense or defense. With this approach, strategy replaces chance, Florio wrote.

"If the one team picks, for example, the offense's own 20-yard line, the opponent would then choose whether to play offense from their own 20 or to play defense, with the other team having the ball on its own 20," Florio wrote. "This would minimize greatly the impact of the coin toss; under this proposal, the coin toss would be used only to give the team that wins the toss the right to pick the spot of the ball (along with the end zone to be defended) or to choose offense or defense.

"Under one of the two proposals to be made by the Ravens, overtime would proceed in sudden-death fashion, with the first score by either team ending the game and up to 10 minutes of extra time. (If the game remains tied at that point, the game's outcome would be a tie.) Under the other proposal (favored, we're told, by Patriots coach Bill Belichick), the game would continue for another seven minutes and 30 seconds, without a sudden-death component. Whoever leads after the extra time has ended would be the winner. (Again, if the game remains tied after the extra session, the game's outcome would be a tie.)"

Any proposed rule change requires two-thirds approval from the league's 32 teams.