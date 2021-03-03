Late for Work 3/3: Ravens Aren't Expected to Pursue a 'No. 1 Receiver' in Free Agency 

CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr said not pursuing a No. 1 receiver is problematic for the Ravens, and doesn't feel like Baltimore has enough at the position to help Lamar Jackson this season.

"Baltimore has $18.06 million in available salary cap space at the moment, but also has free agent decisions to make with Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue – as both will be expensive to retain on the roster," Kerr wrote. "The Ravens are also set to revamp at wide receiver with Willie Snead entering free agency and Dez Bryant not coming back into the fold – leaving Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, and Devin Duvernay as the top three options from last season.

"That's not nearly enough to help Jackson, who threw for 2,757 yards and 26 touchdowns despite the lack of options on the outside. Perhaps the Ravens will seek a trade for a No. 1 wideout, but the front office can't let this position go unnoticed while Jackson is the premier dual-threat quarterback in the league."

Chris Godwin, Golladay, and Robinson are expected to receive franchise tags this offseason, so there's a chance they might not even reach the free agent market. But that doesn't eliminate the possibility of adding a player that can upgrade the passing attack.

As Hensley mentioned, the Ravens could target players from the second tier.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport echoed a similar sentiment during an appearance on "The Lounge" Podcast. He mentioned Watkins as being a good fit.

"I think this year especially with the franchise tag, how many key big-time receivers are going to be available?" Rapoport said. "I'm not sure that many.