Late for Work 3/5: Terp D.J. Moore's Draft Stock Explodes; Ravens Talking With Jarvis Landry's Agent

Prior to the Combine, many didn't even have Griffin on their draft boards, viewing as an undrafted free agent candidate. His draft stock has improved, with the consensus from Indianapolis that he'll now certainly be drafted and one NFL coach telling Rapoport that he's a fourth-rounder now.

Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson says the biggest concern for Griffin isn't his missing hand; it's that he's very undersized for rushing the passer, his greatest attribute. Some of the smaller outside linebackers in the league weigh in at the lower 240s. Griffin is 6-foot-0, 223 pounds.

"Griffin is an intriguing prospect, and a player who creates some challenges for NFL teams in terms of how best to use him at the next level, but none of that intrigue or those challenges are because he plays with just one hand," Monson wrote. "This is a legitimate NFL football player and the fact he has overcome that impediment just makes his story all the more interesting."

Court Dismisses Robbery Charges Against Marlon HumphreyJudge Joanne Jannik dismissed the third-degree robbery charges against cornerback Marlon Humphrey a day after a preliminary hearing that presented evidence surrounding an Uber driver's accusation that Humphrey stole his cellphone charger.

In the court order, which can be read in the tweet below, an investigative officer said the Uber driver called him 10 to 15 times to press charges for what he estimated to be a $3 value of property, which was returned after a misunderstanding. Meanwhile, an eyewitness testified that the Uber driver, not Humphrey, was the aggressor in the situation.

"We are happy for Marlon and the entire Humphrey family," Humphrey's attorney, Paul Patterson, told ESPN. "The evidence was overwhelming that the Uber driver was the aggressor and escalated a situation that could have been resolved without wasting the time and resources of our local law enforcement. Marlon can now continue on the path of success in the NFL. As I stated in the beginning, Marlon has 11 million reasons why not to steal a three-dollar phone charger."