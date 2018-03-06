Late for Work 3/6: TE Jimmy Graham Rumored to Hit Free Agency and Ravens Are Expected to Pounce

Graham didn't have his best season last year, totaling 57 catches for 520 yards and a career-low 9.1 yards per catch. That suggests he isn't the field-stretching target he once was, but it was out of character and not necessarily a sign of a decline in ability. He's just one year removed from a career-high 14.2-yard average.

"The determination has to be whether [the decline] is a result in Graham's skills or Seattle's porous offensive line, which didn't give much time to quarterback Russell Wilson," wrote ESPN.

For the Ravens, getting a target like Graham has to be a priority, whether through free agency or a very deep tight end draft class (they'll likely do both), because Flacco loves throwing to tight ends. Per ESPN, Flacco has targeted tight ends 1,090 times, which is the fourth-most since he entered the league in 2008.

NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal named Graham as a free agent that could be overpaid, and the five-time Pro Bowler will want to get as much as possible because this could be his last contract. But, if Graham's market is in the neighborhood of three years for $20 million, which is what Spotrac projects, that could work in the Ravens' budget.

"This seems affordable," wrote ESPN.

Ravens Need to be Aggressive With Jarvis Landry, But Can't Overpay

What the Ravens can and cannot afford is a continually fluid situation.

It'd be highly unlikely that they sign Graham if they pull off a trade and long-term deal with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Baltimore has reportedly been in contact with Landry's agent.

Given the Ravens' history of never drafting a No. 1 receiver and signing veterans on the back nine of their careers, The Baltimore Sun asserts that the Ravens need to be aggressive in pursuing Landry.

That's because, at 25, he's entering his prime, and was the fastest receiver in NFL history to notch 400 catches. He has attitude, produces in the red zone (nine touchdowns last year was tied for third among NFL receivers) and extends drives (converted a first down on half of his receptions).

That aggressiveness, however, needs to be balanced with not setting the franchise back for years by paying too much.

"The Ravens just can't overspend for Landry, despite being extremely desperate for an impact wide receiver," wrote ESPN.

"Newsome has always adhered to the motto 'right player, right price' throughout his career. Giving up a draft pick and a premium contract to Landry wouldn't fit that saying, although that could change if the Dolphins remove the tag (Miami is over the cap) and Landry's targeted price goes down."