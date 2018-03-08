Late for Work 3/8: Ravens Trading Back in 1st Round a Popular Notion, But Easier Said Than Done

Perhaps if a quarterback such as Baker Mayfield falls to the Ravens – Daniel Jeremiah recently mocked him to Baltimore – then maybe a team like the Buffalo Bills at No. 21 would want to trade up for him. The San Diego Chargers (No. 17) are set at quarterback but could be interested in one for when Philip Rivers hangs it up. The Bills would need to leapfrog them in that case. Or maybe the New Orleans Saints (No. 27) want to jump up for Drew Brees insurance.

But if the Ravens want to move back and can't find a willing partner, they'll be prepared to make a selection at No. 16. Zrebiec is more confused now than he was before the NFL Scouting Combine as to the direction Baltimore will go.

"My gut feeling at this time last week was that unless Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley fell, the Ravens would likely select an offensive tackle with their first-round pick," he wrote. "Now, I'm not sure there is an offensive lineman except for Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson, who is probably a top-five pick at this point, who makes sense in the middle of the first round. And I'm suddenly not convinced Ridley is a no-brainer selection for the Ravens anymore either."

Why not Ridley? Because there may not be a big difference between him and second-round receivers. Just don't expect Maryland's D.J. Moore or LSU's D.J. Chark to make it to No. 52.

Why not an offensive tackle? Because the stock of Oklahoma's Orlando Brown Jr., who was widely mocked to the Ravens before the Combine, has steeply fallen. Texas' Connor Williams is projected by many to be more of a guard in the NFL than a tackle. "Notre Dame's Mike McGlinchey is probably the most logical tackle target for the Ravens at 16, but plenty of evaluators consider him more of a back-end first-round guy," wrote Zrebiec.

Tight end? Running back? Nope, outside of Penn State's Saquon Barkley, nobody at either position is viewed as a first-rounder. Maybe one or two will sneak in, but not in the middle of the round.

"So do the Ravens just take the top receiver on their board when they're on the clock even if it might not represent the best value?" Zrebiec pondered. "Do they settle for McGlinchey, who would be, at the very least, a serviceable starter right from the start? Or do they target the best defensive player on the board at the time, which could be an inside linebacker such as Tremaine Edmunds or Roquan Smith or a safety such as Derwin James?

"It will be interesting to see how it all plays out."

Salary Cap Update: Ravens Only Have $5.4 Million and That's BEFORE Brent Urban's Contract

The Ravens are intent on making a free-agent splash, but they'll have to do a lot of cap work first.

The NFLPA updated all teams' cap numbers Wednesday, as it does every day, but this time it included adjustments from last year, and it came at a cost of $4 million for Baltimore.

So now, the Ravens currently have $5.4 million in cap space, the sixth-least amount in the NFL, which does not include defensive end Brent Urban's contract announced Tuesday. The Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers are the only teams with less money.