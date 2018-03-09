Late for Work 3/9: Who Is the Better Receiver: Calvin Ridley or D.J. Moore?

It's fair to not want to spend so much money on Landry, but the knock for being "just a slot receiver" is a bit overblown.

Landry isn't only a slot receiver, although it's true that more than half of his receptions (68 of 112) came from that alignment last year, according to PFF. He also scored five of his nine touchdowns from the slot.

But what does it matter whether he scored touchdowns (his nine tied for third among all NFL receivers) from the inside or outside? Do they count any less? Production is production.

"It used to be a knock on a wide receiver," wrote PFF's Steve Palazzolo. "Putting him in the slot was like saying he was not good enough to beat the best cornerbacks in the league. …Times have changed in the NFL and the slot has evolved into a premium position."

"The slot receiver position has never been a bigger part of the game than it is in today's NFL," added PFF's Bryson Vesnaver. "Gone are the days of strictly two-receiver sets with a tight end who was there to block more than to catch passes. With offenses as spread out as they are today, quarterbacks need that reliable slot receiver who they know is going to work the middle of the field and pick up the tough yards. It's rare to find a successful passing offense today without a solid slot receiver involved."

Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins Are Candidates to Sign One-Year 'Prove-It' Deals

In a free agency "mega guide," ESPN's Kevin Seifert and Dan Graziano pegged the Jacksonville Jaguars' Allen Robinson and L.A. Rams' Sammy Watkins as some of the most likely players to get one-year "prove-it" deals.

That might sound unusual because they are two of the highest-rated receivers scheduled to hit the market, but it makes sense when you consider what wide receiver Alshon Jeffrey and the Philadelphia Eagles did last year.

Jeffrey wasn't getting the long-term deal he desired after putting up a little over 800 yards in both 2015 and 16, so he signed a one-year deal worth up to $14 million with the Eagles. But $4.5 million of that was incentives that, if met, didn't count against the cap until the next year.

"[Robinson's] résumé makes him one of the top two wideouts on the market, but he's coming off a season lost to a Week 1 torn ACL," Graziano wrote. "Robinson could find himself following the 2017 Alshon Jeffery model. [Jeffrey] got his extension from Philly late in the season, and obviously things worked out well there for everyone.

"[Watson is the] same case as Robinson, but probably at a higher number. Watkins didn't put up big numbers in the Rams offense but is still viewed by many as a top talent."

If the Ravens are interested in Robinson or Watkins, would they be able to create enough room for a one-year deal that could cost up to $9.5 million against the cap? With long-term deals, they can backload cap hits.

What's up With Darren Waller?

Fans are asking about the status of tight end Darren Waller, who was suspended the entire 2018 season for his second violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy in as many years.

"The drug program is confidential per the collective bargaining agreement, so I don't have a lot of answers," wrote The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec. "However, I do know the situation isn’t really in the Ravens’ hands. Waller will have to apply for reinstatement by an undisclosed date and the league will then decide whether it will reinstate him."

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound Georgia Tech product converted from wide receiver to tight end, and showed potential at the new position. But the Ravens were forced to move forward with Benjamin Watson, Maxx Williams and Nick Boyle last year, and Baltimore is expected to be active in the tight end free agent market and draft.

"Essentially, the team is in wait-and-see mode," wrote Zrebiec. "The Ravens are not counting on him at all, but if Waller was reinstated, it seems like they'd be inclined to at least give him a look over the summer."

Brent Urban Contract $1 Million Base Salary

The numbers came in for defensive end Brent Urban's contact, and he will count $1.1 million against the cap this season with a $1 million base salary and a $100,000 signing bonus, according to Zrebiec.

Urban can add more than another $1 million by meeting unspecified incentives, as the contract is worth up to $2.35 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Those are very good cap numbers for a player that could be the Ravens' starting defensive end if he stays healthy this season. That's something he hasn't accomplished in three of his four NFL years.

"Assuming he's ready for the start of training camp in July, Urban will be the favorite to be the Ravens' starting defensive end," wrote Zrebiec.

Quick Hits