Late For Work 4/11: With Richard Sherman On Trading Block, Would Ravens Be Interested?

Will Ravens Draft Backup Quarterback?

Yesterday, we discussed the idea of eventually finding quarterback 's heir, which, in reality, is still years into the future.

But that doesn't mean the Ravens couldn't target a young signal caller in the draft to become Flacco's long-term backup, just like Tyrod Taylor was for four years after being selected by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2011 draft.

Baltimore is already set this year with veteran Ryan Mallett currently under contract, but his deal expires in March.

"Drafting a quarterback is far down the list of priorities right now, but it could happen," wrote ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "This would be a good time to get one in the middle or late rounds and develop him as a long-term backup, because Ryan Mallett is signed only through next season.

"Baltimore has drafted only one quarterback in the past five drafts, and Keith Wenning lasted one year on the practice squad. The Ravens don't have to worry about finding a starter."

Don't Be Surprised If Newsome Is On The Move Draft Weekend

The Ravens have so many needs going into the draft, but so few picks, that many analysts fully expect Newsome to trade back at least once to acquire more assets.

Baltimore's currently-scheduled seven draft picks are the least it's had since 2010.

"In fact, it's more a matter of when than if," wrote Zrebiec.

"Due to a number of factors heading into the 2017 draft, which gets underway April 27, the Ravens could be more active in trades than they normally are during draft time. "

That must be pretty active because Newsome is already known for making draft-weekend trades. He tried to trade up in the first round last year to get cornerback Jalen Ramsey. It didn't work out, but he then traded back in the second round and selected linebacker Kamalei Correa.

Newsome has already signaled his openness to potential trades, saying at last week's pre-draft press conference that teams have called about moving into the No. 16 spot. He also noted that the third-round pick he acquired for trading defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan is "prime real estate" that usually garners trade talk.

"There are plenty of reasons why you could see similar movement [from last year to] this month. The biggest is the Ravens only have seven picks to use on an extremely deep and talented draft class," wrote Zrebiec.

"They enter this draft looking to add a speedy running back, at least one receiver, one or two offensive linemen, at least one pass rusher and one or two defensive backs. They've also drafted a defensive lineman in eight straight drafts so you'd think that trend will continue after they lost Timmy Jernigan and Lawrence Guy."