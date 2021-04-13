Late for Work 4/13: Pundit Makes the Case Against Signing Jadeveon Clowney and Antonio Brown

Making the Case Against Signing Jadeveon Clowney and Antonio Brown

No players have been linked to the Ravens more over the past year-plus than edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney and wide receiver Antonio Brown.

As noted in yesterday's Late for Work, the Ravens reportedly are "keeping tabs" on Clowney, who is scheduled to have his second visit with the Cleveland Browns tomorrow, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Last week, videos and photos of Brown training with his cousin, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Lamar Jackson re-fueled buzz that he could be a fit in Baltimore.

The possibility of the Ravens signing one or both of the former All-Pros is intriguing for obvious reasons, as Baltimore is in the market for a veteran edge rusher and wants to boost its passing game.

The price tag for Clowney, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has reportedly significantly decreased this offseason, and Brown showed last season that he can still be productive with 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns for the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, Ebony Bird's Chris Schisler contends that the Ravens shouldn't sign either of the high-profile free agents.

Regarding Clowney, Schisler said his injury history is a red flag. The former No. 1-overall pick has played all 16 games just once in his seven-year career and missed the final eight games last season with the Tennessee Titans after undergoing knee surgery.

Statistically speaking, Clowney did not record a sack last year, had just three sacks the year before with the Seattle Seahawks and has never recorded a double-digit-sack season.

"At this point, it's hard to be very excited about Clowney," Schisler wrote. "Clowney could have a career resurgence. However, are you going to wait for it? Are you signing up for that?"

As for Brown, Schisler doesn't think the Ravens need him, especially after signing Sammy Watkins.

"The Ravens signed Watkins; that was their move in free agency for the wide receiver position," Schisler wrote. "They can still draft a receiver or two. They have Devin Duvernay and James Proche to continue to develop. Things are moving in the right direction."

Schisler also believes Brown, whose personal conduct issues are well-documented, would be too much of a distraction.