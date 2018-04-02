Late for Work 4/2: Ravens Try Out Two Receivers; Smokey Willing to Visit Flacco's House to Work Out

New England picked Floyd up off waivers that year, and he played two games for the Patriots. They did not re-sign him after the season.

Floyd signed a one-year, $1.4 million deal with the Vikings last offseason, but was suspended for the first four games of 2017 for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse. He only caught 10 passes for 78 yards and no touchdowns in 11 games.

Floyd's tryout with the Ravens was the first reported interest in the receiver since free agency opened in mid-March.

"General Manager Ozzie Newsome is truly 'leaving no stones unturned' in his search for new receivers to bring to Baltimore," wrote Baltimore Beatdown's Dustin Cox. "Does Michael Floyd still have any gas left in the tank at 28 years old? Could he even be trusted at this point? That's for Newsome and the Ravens to decide."

"He is a big target and figures to come relatively cheap, but at this point, Floyd wouldn’t be much more than a flier," added The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec.

Meanwhile, the second visit for Snead indicates real interest from the Ravens, but they'd have to figure out a contract that the Saints wouldn't match. The original-round tender they placed on Snead means they weren't willing to pay the $2.9 million price tag for a second-round tender.

Snead was also suspended last year due to a DUI, and injury further hampered his production. He caught eight passes for 92 yards in seven starts. He previously tallied a solid 141 receptions for 1,879 yards and seven touchdowns in 2015-16.

At 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, Snead could fill the slot position in Baltimore.

"The Ravens have met with the restricted free agent from the New Orleans Saints, but there’s been no agreement on a contract tender," wrote Zrebiec. "It's always a challenge to structure a contract that a restricted free agent's current team won't match, but the Saints do have only about $9 million of salary-cap space."

What's the Word on WR Cameron Meredith After His Visit?

One receiver not reported to participate in Friday's tryout was Chicago Bears restricted free agent Cameron Meredith.

Some Ravens fans are curious about his status after his initial reported visit about two weeks ago.

"It’s not clear where things stand, but the Ravens had definite interest in Meredith, who missed the entire 2017 season with a knee injury," wrote Zrebiec. "What's also unclear is how the Ravens would put together a contract that the Bears wouldn't match. Chicago has approximately $27 million of salary-cap space, so the Ravens would have to get quite creative to get him."

ESPN believes Meredith is the best option for the team at this point, and suggests the Ravens offer a later-round draft pick for him so they don't have sign him to a big deal the Bears wouldn't want to match.

Smokey Brown Is Willing to Visit Joe Flacco's House to Work Out Together

Ravens receiver Smokey Brown saw Friday's edition of "Late for Work" in which Head Coach John Harbaugh said it's "critically important" that quarterback Joe Flacco and his new pass-catchers develop chemistry quickly.

"[The reps are] the most important thing of all," Harbaugh said. "You have to practice. It's a practice sport. You have to get good. You can't just roll the ball out there and be great, especially in the passing game. … But with those guys getting the reps and getting really good at what they do, and even beyond that, let's go to work outside of practice and build that rapport."