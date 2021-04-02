Late for Work 4/2: Why Haven't the Ravens Signed a Pass Rusher Yet?

Why Haven't the Ravens Signed a Pass Rusher Yet?

The consensus was that signing a proven pass rusher was among the top priorities for the Ravens this offseason. The departure of free agents Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue, while not unexpected, made the need at the position even more apparent.

However, we're now more than two weeks into free agency and the Ravens haven't added a veteran pass rusher. There hasn't been much buzz about the Ravens even being in the mix.

"As I've said many times this offseason, don't take the Ravens not being mentioned as a suitor on a certain player as confirmation that they are not involved," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote. "They are extremely protective of their offers and overtures on players. Still, it's been a little surprising not hearing more buzz about their involvement in the pass rush market.

"Even if they plan on drafting an outside linebacker early, they still have room for a veteran who can make up for some of the sacks that walked out the door when Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue and Jihad Ward departed. The good news for them is there are still quite a few veteran pass rushers available and they can afford to be choosy and patient."

The best remaining pass rushers in free agency are Jadeveon Clowney, Justin Houston and Melvin Ingram III. There's also Ryan Kerrigan, Olivier Vernon, Everson Griffen and Aldon Smith.

More good news for the Ravens is that the top remaining pass rushers "are expected to sign for a relatively bargain price of $8 million to $9 million per season," according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

The bad news for Ravens fans who want the team to sign a pass rusher sooner than later is that they could be waiting until after the NFL draft, which starts April 29.

"I don't think the Ravens will sign a free agent pass rusher before the draft," our Clifton Brown wrote. "They're not going to overpay, and with Jadeveon Clowney, Justin Houston and Melvin Ingram III among those still unsigned, there's no shortage of veterans available. I think the Ravens can afford to be patient until after the draft.:

Zrebiec wrote: "Another reason for the Ravens to be patient and choosy in the pass rush market? You've heard it before: the almighty comp pick. The Ravens are currently in line to get two 2022 fourth-round picks for the departures of Judon and Ngakoue and they seem to be protecting those.

"A one-year deal for decent money to a guy like Clowney or Ingram would almost certainly erase one of those picks. It wouldn't at all be surprising if the Ravens wait until after May 3, when signings no longer count toward the compensatory formula, to make another significant 'true' free-agent addition."

At 28, Clowney is the youngest of the top remaining pass rushers and has been linked to the Ravens in the past. The former No. 1-overall pick visited with the Cleveland Browns last week. He played eight games last season with the Tennessee Titans before undergoing knee surgery.