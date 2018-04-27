Late for Work 4/27: Michael Vick Says Lamar Jackson's 5 Times Better Than Him; 10 Draft Takeaways

2) If You Can Get a Transformational Player, You Go for It

What happened to all the "we have bigger fish to fry" talk?

That's what Owner Steve Bisciotti told media following the season when he was asked if the Ravens would consider finding quarterback Joe Flacco's successor in the draft.

What changed Bisciotti and the Ravens' minds?

"Baltimore couldn't pass on an electric talent like Lamar Jackson sitting at the end of the first round," wrote ESPN.

"If you can get a potentially transformational player at that spot, go for it," added The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker.

There are conflicting opinions on whether Baltimore paid too much to the Philadelphia Eagles to get Jackson. The Ravens got the 32nd and 132nd picks from Philly. Baltimore sent the 52nd and 125th, plus next year's second-rounder.

"That's a confusingly high price to pay considering Baltimore could have taken Jackson seven picks earlier instead of Hurst … but who cares?" wrote The Ringer's Danny Heifetz. "Jackson, who might immediately be the most exciting player in the NFL, could replace Joe Flacco, who is definitely the least exciting player in the NFL."

Was the price too high?

Essentially, Baltimore moved down seven spots in the fourth round and sacrificed next year's second-rounder to jump up 20 spots to nab its potential next franchise quarterback. The Ravens wouldn't have had the fourth-rounder to move down from in the first place had Newsome not previously traded back twice.

Had Newsome passed on Hurst and taken Jackson at 25, the Ravens GM may not have gotten his highest-rated tight end on the draft board. The Ravens would presumably still be looking to fill their biggest hole on the roster tonight with Hurst likely long gone before the Ravens got back on the clock in the second round.