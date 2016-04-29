Late For Work 4/29: Did Bizarre Tunsil Video Affect Decision? Ravens Tried To Trade Up For Ramsey

Let me put it this way: It's not like the Ravens had Tunsil ranked ahead of Stanley on the board, saw the video minutes before the draft, then suddenly flipped the two. General Manager Ozzie Newsome made it very clear last night that Stanley was already rated higher on the Ravens' board than Tunsil.

That said, he didn't deny that the video played a part in the decision, per se.

"That's always a part anytime you get information," Newsome said.

"But the thing that I'm so proud of – and Eric [DeCosta] talked about it earlier – our scouts get a lot of information. When things happen, a lot of the time we're not surprised. So, we took the best player, the player that was rated the highest on the board at that point. But I cannot neglect the importance of the work that our scouts do in the fall and in the spring getting information for us."

Translation: We already did our homework on Tunsil, so the behavior displayed on the video wasn't all that surprising and was already factored into our ranking before the tweet was posted.

One by one, Newsome, Head Coach John Harbaugh, Assistant GM Eric DeCosta and Director of College Scouting Joe Hortiz made it a point to praise Stanley for his play, character, maturity, intelligence, toughness and love of the game.

"The Ravens don't believe this was even a close call," wrote ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "According to a team source, Baltimore had Stanley ranked among its top four best players, and Tunsil was among the top 15 on its board."

That's potentially an 11-slot difference, folks.

There was one report from NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Ravens removed Tunsil from their board after the video was published, but Hensley says that wasn't the case.

"A team source said Tunsil was never removed from Baltimore's draft board," he wrote.

As Hensley pointed out, it was an "easy" decision. Stanley showed maturity by choosing to return to Notre Dame for his senior year to improve his game. He performed well on psychological testing. And his biggest infraction? Parking tickets, says Hensley.

Meanwhile, Tunsil had been suspended for the first seven games of the 2015 season by the NCAA for receiving improper benefits. He is also being sued by his stepfather, who claims Tunsil attacked him and defamed his character.

Saying all this isn't meant to pound on Tunsil. Hopefully his NFL career starts off with a bang with the Miami Dolphins, who picked him with the 13th-overall pick. Rather, it's simply to show the Ravens already did their homework on the two elite left tackles and clearly liked one more than the other.

"It's difficult to blame the Ravens for taking Stanley over Tunsil," wrote Hensley. "Investing a top-10 pick in someone with baggage is risky, especially for a team that rarely is in such a position.

"[I]n the big picture, the careers of Stanley and Tunsil will be linked and compared. For now, the Ravens will rest on their track record."

