Late for Work 4/3: Ravens Considering Offer for Cameron Meredith; Best Remaining TE/WR Options

Even if the Ravens make an offer to either receiver, both the Saints and Bears have the opportunity to match the deal to retain their players. For New Orleans, cap space could be a big factor as it only has about $6.3 million, according to Spotrac.com. That's about $3 million less than the website says Baltimore has.

In Chicago, money isn't as big of an issue because the Bears have $31 million in cap space. Biggs says that may not be the biggest factor, however.

"A decision on Meredith isn't going to come down to cap space for the Bears if he signs an offer sheet," Biggs wrote. "It will come down to the value the Bears place on him — and their confidence in the medical information they possess."

Meredith suffered a torn ACL and partially torn MCL in a preseason game last August. His return date is targeted for training camp, per Biggs, but his visit to the Ravens (and also the Indianapolis Colts and Saints) likely included a meeting with team doctors to get their own analysis of his knee.

"All three teams are interested in his rehabilitation progress," wrote Biggs.

If healthy, Meredith presents tremendous upside. He stands in at 6-foot-3, 207 pounds and is young at 25 years old. He had a breakout year in 2016 before his knee injury, catching 66 passes for 888 yards and four touchdowns.

The Bears' depth chart has gotten crowded with their recent signings of wide receivers Allen Robinson ($14 million per year) and Taylor Gabriel ($6.5 million per year). They also added tight end Trey Burton ($8 million per year). With those additions, Biggs says Meredith projects as the Bears' second or third receiver.

"How much is another team willing to pay him coming off an injury? Robinson also is rehabilitating from a torn ACL and his health status didn't deter the Bears one bit," Biggs wrote.

"We'll know before the draft what team [Meredith is] with."

Top Remaining Free-Agent Options at Wide Receiver and Tight End

At this point, the most impactful moves the Ravens can make at wide receiver and tight end are likely in the NFL Draft later this month. That said, recent reports suggest Baltimore is still in the hunt for another veteran.

The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec looked at the top remaining options on the market, and Meredith, Snead and Michael Floyd were all on his list. We've discussed all three already, so let's take a look at Zrebiec's other options.

TE Marcedes Lewis2017: 24 catches, 318 yards, 5 touchdowns; 33 years old; released by Jaguars in March after 12 years

Zrebiec: "Lewis is not considered a significant threat in the passing game. … He is a very good blocker, which isn't exactly the Ravens' need at the position."

TE Julius Thomas2017: 41 catches, 388 yards, 3 touchdowns; 29 years old; cut by Dolphins in March after 1 year

Zrebiec: "Once one of the league's top young tight ends, Thomas has not been the same player since leaving the Denver Broncos in 2014. He's dealt with some injuries, and doesn't seem to have the same speed and explosiveness."

WR Michael Campanaro

2017: 19 catches, 173 yards, 1 TD; 27 years old; unrestricted free agent

Zrebiec: "It still seems unlikely that Campanaro will be back, but he'll remain an option until he's officially off the free-agent market."

WR Eric Decker

2017: 54 catches, 563 yards, 1 TD; 31 years old; unrestricted free agent (lose comp pick)

Zrebiec: "Given the Ravens' history with signing veteran receivers and their interest in Decker in the past, it makes some sense."

WR Dontrelle Inman2017: 23 catches, 334 yards, 1 TD; 29 years old; unrestricted free agent (lose comp pick)

Zrebiec: "There are some in the Ravens organization who like Inman, who split last season with the Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears. He didn't make much of an impact in 2017, but he's just one year removed from catching 58 balls for 810 yards and four touchdowns."