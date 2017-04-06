Late For Work 4/6: Nick Mangold Leaves Without Contract, But Interest Remains On Both Sides

If you're looking for breaking news, or even a slight indication, about what the Ravens will do with their 16th-overall pick, the press conference wasn't the place to get it.

John Eisenberg said he's never been less certain about the direction the team will go, and Zrebiec said there were no revelations.

"The team guards its draft plans tightly, and three weeks before the three-day draft begins is certainly not a time when they become especially chatty or illuminating," Zrebiec wrote. "It took less than 30 seconds Wednesday for Newsome to establish that the Ravens are 'going to take the best player,' a common refrain this time of year."

Mel Kiper And Todd McShay's Two-Round Mock Draft

Don't expect to get any more clarity about what the Ravens could do in the first round from draft experts. Mock drafts have been all over the place.

Forget about narrowing in on a specific prospect, because there hasn't even been consistency about a specific position the Ravens could draft. The trend continued Wednesday when ESPN's draft gurus, Mel Kiper and Todd McShay, released their "dueling two-round" mock drafts.

Round 1 (No. 16 overall)

Kiper: UCLA OLB Takkarist McKinley

"Baltimore needs pass rushers. Terrell Suggs, 34, was the only Raven to have more than five sacks last season (he had eight). McKinley is a speed rusher who could play outside linebacker in the Ravens' 3-4. He broke out in 2016 with 10 sacks and three forced fumbles for the Bruins."

McShay: Alabama OT Cam Robinson

"The Ravens spent the sixth-overall pick last year on LT Ronnie Stanley, and Robinson is a natural fit on the right side. He still needs to improve his technique, but Robinson possesses excellent length (35½-inch arms) and is an elite mauler in the running game."

Round 2 (No. 47 overall)

Kiper: UCLA CB Fabian Moreau

"Moreau could drop a little farther after tearing a pectoral muscle at his pro day. He's expected to be ready for training camp, however, so I don't see him dropping much. Baltimore signed veteran corner Brandon Carr but needs youth and depth."

McShay: Kansas State DE Jordan Willis

"It's hard for a 255-pounder to have a better combine performance than Willis: 4.53 40, 39-inch vertical, 4.28-second short shuttle. I didn't quite see that level of explosiveness when initially watching Willis' tape, but he certainly caught the eye of folks in the league."

Lessons Learned From LSU's Pro Day

LSU held its pro day Wednesday, offering NFL scouts one of their last opportunities to get up-close with multiple first- and second-day prospects from one team, including running back Leonard Fournette, safety Jamal Adams, center Ethan Pocic and cornerback Tre'Davious White.

Fournette, who dropped 12 pounds since the NFL Scouting Combine, and Adams, who ran an improved 4.38 40-yard dash, are both expected to be long off the board by the time the Ravens are on the clock.

However, Baltimore could have a shot at either Pocic or White later on. The Ravens are looking for more young, impact cornerbacks, and DeCosta said yesterday they feel they could find one in any of the first three rounds. White could be a first- or second-round pick.

The Ravens are also likely looking for their center of the future, even if they do wind up singing Mangold, and Pocic is projected as a third-round selection.