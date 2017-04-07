Late For Work 4/7: Lardarius Webb 'Nearing Deal' With Ravens; Anquan Boldin In No Rush To Sign

Anquan Boldin In No Rush To Sign; Haloti Ngata Recruiting Him Back To Detroit

Veteran receiver Anquan Boldin waited until the day before training camp to sign a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions last July.

Why not continue that practice so he can have the freedom to work out from his hometown of Pahokee, Fla. and stay close to his family?

Well, that looks like his plan.

Boldin told CBSSports.com's Jamey Eisenberg that he will likely wait to sign with a team closer to training camp again this year. He just didn't offer any clues about which team that will be.

"I'm still healthy, still going strong," Boldin said at his charity golf event. "I still have the passion."

There may be more teams interested in Boldin's services, but the Ravens and Lions are two organizations that have publicly expressed their desire to re-sign him.

"I don't know if Anquan wants to come back," Harbaugh said last month. "That would be another thing we'd have to look into. I do believe he can still play at the highest level. His ability and his skills are such that he's not going to drop off the edge just because of how he plays."

How many more years can he play at that level?

Boldin's trainer in Florida, Tony Villani at XPE Sports, told Eisenberg that Boldin is in good enough shape to play two or three more years. Whether Boldin, 36, wants to do that is unknown. He's simply announced that he'll be back for his 15th NFL season.

He caught 67 passes for 584 yards and eight touchdowns as the Lions' No. 3 receiver last season.

Count former Ravens defensive lineman Haloti Ngata as another person that wants Boldin back in Detroit with him again next year. Ngata appeared Friday at Boldin's charity golf tournament wearing a Lions team polo and team hat because this is "definitely a recruiting trip."

"I want to make sure he still remembers us," Ngata said. "If he comes back, it will be fun."

Where is the Ravens' newest unofficial recruiter? Weddle, you're slacking on the job!