Late for Work 3/31: Ravens Linked to Antonio Brown Again  

Things got interesting last offseason when the Ravens reportedly had "internal discussions" about bringing Brown in. The former All-Pro receiver eventually signed with the Buccaneers after serving an eight-game suspension for violating the league's Personal Conduct Policy.

On the field last season, Brown finished with a modest 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight games. He played as the third or fourth target for Tom Brady behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but also added two touchdown catches in the postseason, including one in Super Bowl LV.

There are reasons why a move to Baltimore would make sense. Brown would join a receiver group with his cousin, Marquise ''Hollywood'' Brown. Not to mention, Jackson previously said he hoped the Ravens would sign Brown.

There's no denying what Brown brings to the table in terms of talent, but conduct off the field must be taken into consideration.

Still, Sportsnaut's Vincent Frank named the Ravens as one of the ideal landing spots for Brown.

"Despite having just recently signed Watkins to a team-friendly contract, it's not a secret that Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta is still looking to find Jackson more weapons," Frank wrote. "Last season saw Marquise Brown lead all Ravens receivers with 58 catches. However, he struggled with drops and only caught 58% of his targets.