Late for Work 5/10: What to Buy With New Money? WRs Jordan Lasley & Jaleel Scott Film Breakdown

Ravens Draft Improves Super Bowl Odds; Week-by-Week Favorites

General Manager Ozzie Newsome has generated some buzz with his offense-heavy drat haul two weeks ago.

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread ranked Baltimore as the No. 1 team that helped its offensive unit. Eight of the Ravens' 12 picks were offensive players.

The moves were enough to improve the Ravens' Super Bowl odds from 54-1 before the draft to 45-1 after, according to My Top Sportsbook. It's still not great odds, but it pushes Baltimore from the back of the pack to the middle at No. 16.

"The Ravens have long paired a stingy defense with an anemic offense," the website wrote. "Their 2018 draft class gives hope that the situation will be remedied. Not only did they land two of the top-four tight ends (Hayden Hurst, Mark Andrews), turning a position of extreme weakness into one of the most promising in the league, but they also acquired arguably the most dynamic player in this year's draft (Jackson)."

The Sportsbook gives the Ravens an 8.5 post-draft win total, which is in line with CG Sportsbooks' week-by-week odds for the first 16 weeks of the season. Baltimore is the favorite in six games, the underdogs in six others and a toss-up pick 'em three others.

Week 1 vs. Bills (-3.5)

Week 2 at Bengals (pick 'em)

Week 3 vs. Broncos (-5.5)

Week 4 at Steelers (+6)

Week 5 at Browns (-2.5)

Week 6 at Titans (+2.5)

Week 7 vs. Saints (pick 'em)

Week 8 at Panthers (+2)

Week 9 vs. Steelers (pick 'em)

Week 10 Bye

Week 11 vs. Bengals (-6)

Week 12 vs. Raiders (-5)

Week 13 at Falcons (+3.5)

Week 14 at Chiefs (+2)

Week 15 vs. Bucs (-6)

Week 16 at LA Chargers (+3.5)

