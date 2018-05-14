Late for Work 5/14: What to Expect from Each Ravens Draft Pick Now and Later

One insider named Jackson as the biggest steal of the first round, along with the Los Angeles Chargers' pick of safety Derwin James at No. 17. Assistant General Manager Eric DeCosta said the Ravens were also seriously considering taking James at No. 16.

Jackson is frequently compared to Michael Vick (even by Vick himself), except the Atlanta Falcons used the first-overall pick in 2001 on him, and Jackson was No. 32.

"Vick was such an explosive athlete, and that is what Lamar can be," one of the insiders said. "If you could pick any coach to be in the building with him, it would be [Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends Coach] Greg Roman. The combination of Roman and [Marty] Mornhinweg could be pretty powerful in this situation."

Cleveland Browns Most Improved; Pittsburgh Steelers Among Most Vulnerable

As the Ravens look to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2014, their first goal will be to win the AFC North.

The division landscape has changed this offseason as all four teams have made moves in hopes of outplaying the other, and the Cleveland Browns are especially of note after they made some of the NFL's most expensive free-agency investments and added two first-round picks.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) declared the Browns the "most improved team" of the division.