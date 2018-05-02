Late for Work 5/2: Hurst or Moore? Scrutinized Decisions That Will Determine Ravens' Draft Success





Hurst or Moore? Decisions That'll Decide Draft Success

There's got to be a better way to immediately evaluate teams' draft success.

Everyone agrees that hot takes, grades and naming winners and losers are pointless until we watch draft selections for a year or two or three. Yet the futile content is still highly consumed because some sort of evaluation is craved.

So, CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora is trying something different.

He's homing in on decisions – the decisions teams make when they select one asset over another. That asset could be a player, or a collection of assets via trade. We can pinpoint critical decisions now, and keep a close eye on them over the next few years.

"What I do believe is fair to attempt to surmise here in the immediate afterglow of the selection process is where certain flashpoints emerged that could ultimately dictate the success or failure for the teams involved," La Canfora wrote.

"[We know] where a team chose one set of available options over another, and where to look down the line when the time comes to truly evaluate the evaluators who put together the first round of the 2018 draft."

La Canfora focused on teams' decisions during the first round, and here's the flashpoint he says Ravens fans should watch over the next few years …

TE Hayden Hurst vs. LB Tremaine Edmunds vs. WR D.J. Moore

"The Ravens were one of the most active teams on the first day of the draft, trading down twice to end up with Hayden Hurst, far and away their top-rated tight end who fills an immediate void," La Canfora wrote. "They did it by walking away from Tremaine Edmunds -- who could have filled an immediate void at linebacker as well – who was available at No. 16 to the surprise of many …

"D.J. Moore was viewed by many as the top receiver in the draft and also plays a need position and was on Baltimore's radar, but they moved down again at No. 22 when he was available to ultimately land Hurst at 25th overall (from Tennessee). Would Hurst have slipped to the second round?"

I really like where La Canfora is heading in his evaluation process, but to truly gauge Baltimore's first-round moves, you have to expand the evaluation and look at the ripple effects of its trades.

So, yes, the first step will definitely be to look at which of those three players (Hurst, Edmunds, Moore) ultimately have better careers. Florida State safety Derwin James, who went to the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 17, could also be included. You might even throw in the mix Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley because the Ravens had three shots at him (at Nos. 16, 22 and 25).

"If Hurst is the dual-threat tight end the Ravens believe him to be, they did a reasonable thing. But if he's merely pretty good and either Moore or Ridley produces a single 1,000-yard season, the Ravens will eat a ton of criticism," wrote The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker.

The second part of this, however, is to take into account the success of quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews, inside linebacker Kenny Young and offensive lineman Greg Senat because the Ravens netted all these players, in part, because they moved back twice in the first round.

By trading back, they netted an asset (No. 125, fourth round) used in a trade package, that also included two other second-rounders, to move up for Jackson. Then, the Ravens used another asset (No. 65) to trade back even further in the third round to net picks used on Andrews (No. 86), Young (No. 122) and Senat (No. 212).

So, for example, instead of looking at Hurst vs. Moore, you'd have to look at …

Hurst PLUS Andrews PLUS Young PLUS Senat PLUS (a small portion of) Jackson vs. Moore

Long Odds for Two New Ravens to Make the Roster

