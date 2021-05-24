Late for Work 5/24: Despite Losses, Ravens Defense in Top 5 of Preseason Rankings

In last Friday's edition of Late for Work, we talked about the salary cap and roster implications surrounding a potential deal, but The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec said what's happened since the draft has made it less likely.

"The logic makes sense," Zrebiec wrote. "If you're judging it by output and statistics alone, the Ravens had the least productive receiving group in the league last year. The organization has lacked a bona fide No. 1 receiver for years, and it's frequently cited as the reason the team in recent years hasn't been able to get over the AFC Divisional Round playoff hump. General manager Eric DeCosta has earned a reputation for being aggressive on the trade market and for coveting veteran stars.

"For those factors alone, it would be foolish to completely rule out the Ravens on Jones. However, nothing has changed from a Ravens' perspective. So much would have to happen for a Jones trade to get done and that's why it feels unlikely."

Zrebiec said it would likely take the Falcons lowering their asking price for the Ravens to be involved. Other pundits expressed similar sentiments.

"With Baltimore's style of play and the talent that they already have on their roster, adding a player like Jones would instantly increase their Super Bowl chances," Ravens Wire's Kevin Ostreicher wrote. "However, with plenty of hoops to potentially jump through for the Ravens when it comes to a trade for Jones, the scenario looks unlikely."

"You also have to consider that trading for Jones will cost Baltimore significant draft capital as well," Ebony Bird's Justin Fried added. "The Ravens will have to surrender at least a first-round pick and likely more to acquire the star receiver.