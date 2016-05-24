Late For Work 5/24: Most Offensive Weapons In Ravens History? 45 Roster Locks

Will it compare to the 2012 Super Bowl unit that was led by Anquan Boldin, Torrey Smith, Ray Rice and Pitta?

Well, let's see if the rehabbing players make it all the way through training camp without any setbacks before we let our dreams run wild. As Zrebiec says, there's huge potential.

"There remains a curiosity and concern about both players [Perriman and Pitta]," he wrote. "There are no two players who will be watched more closely this summer than them.

"Perriman was initially expected to miss a short amount of time with the knee injury, but he didn't respond well physically or mentally to the setback. He'll need to prove this summer that he can hold up and be the playmaker the Ravens envisioned getting. Pitta fractured and dislocated his hip the second time on a non-contact injury. He's done a lot of work strengthening the area, but the risk of re-injury will always be there."

There are dozens of young men in Baltimore hoping to realize their lifelong dream of making a 53-man NFL roster.

In reality, however, there are probably around nine or 10 spots that are actually up for grabs. You can follow the money trail and players' draft status to find who essentially already made the team, barring injury.

CSNMidAtlantic.com's Clifton Brown named all the players he thinks are locks, which when tallied, accounted for 45 spots of the 53-man roster. Let's first take a look at the offensive side.

Quarterback: Joe Flacco, Ryan Mallett

Running back: Justin Forsett, Buck Allen, Kenneth Dixon

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk

Tight end: Crockett Gillmore, Benjamin Watson, Maxx Williams

Wide receiver: Steve Smith Sr., Kamar Aiken, Mike Wallace, Breshad Perriman, Chris Moore

Offensive line: Marshal Yanda, Ronnie Stanley, Jeremy Zuttah, Rick Wagner, John Urschel, Ryan Jensen, Alex Lewis

That's 21 players dedicated to the offense so far, and it's going to be very interesting to see how many running backs and tight ends the team keeps. In recent history, the Ravens have kept three at each position, and if that holds true, you'd have to say goodbye to Pitta, Lorenzo Taliaferro, Terrance West, and Trent Richardson, if Browns' locks are correct. Would the Ravens keep four at each spot? If so, it means they have to trim down elsewhere.

You'll notice that starting left tackle Eugene Monroe didn't make the list, and whatever the Ravens ultimately decide will have a domino effect on the rest of the offensive line. At a crowded receiver position, Michael Campanaro, Kaelin Clay and rookie Keenan Reynolds would be fighting for their football lives in this scenario.

Defensive line: Brandon Williams, Timmy Jernigan, Lawrence Guy, Brent Urban, Bronson Kaufusi, Carl Davis, Willie Henry

Linebacker: C. J. Mosley, Elvis Dumervil, Terrell Suggs, Za'Darius Smith, Kamalei Correa, Zach Orr, Albert McClellan

Defensive back: Jimmy Smith, Eric Weddle, Shareece Wright, Lardarius Webb, Tavon Young, Jerraud Powers

Neither fifth-round pass rusher Matthew Judon nor 2015 starting safety Kendrick Lewis were considered locks, although Brown admits they're close and should make the team. The defensive backs battle is going to get heated with safeties Terrence Brooks and Matt Elam in danger, along with cornerback Kyle Arrington.

Special teams: Justin Tucker (K), Sam Koch (P), Morgan Cox (LS)

Not much debate here, but there could be next year if the Ravens don't lock up Tucker to a long-term deal. He's scheduled to play under the franchise tag in 2016.

