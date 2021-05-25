Late for Work 5/25: Lamar Jackson's Odds to Win 2021 MVP Award 

Ronnie Stanley Is No. 5 in PFF's Offensive Tackle Rankings

Pro Football Focus has released its top 32 rankings for each position on the offensive line. Here's a look at how the Ravens fared:

Ronnie Stanley: No. 5 T

"Stanley was his usual self prior to going down with a season-ending injury in Week 8 of 2020, virtually never losing in pass protection," PFF's Anthony Treash wrote. "He earned a 91.0 pass-blocking grade over his six outings, which at the time was the best in the NFL. In 2019, Stanley led all tackles in pass-blocking grade by over four grading points with a 93.3 mark. "

Alejandro Villanueva: No. 32 T

"Baltimore smartly avoided having to pay Orlando Brown Jr., offloaded him for major draft capital and then signed an average, veteran offensive lineman to replace him," Treash wrote. "Over the past three years, Villanueva ranks 12th among left tackles in pass-blocking grade and has routinely done his job in the ground game, producing a negatively graded run-block rate that sits in the 82nd percentile at the position."

Kevin Zeitler: No. 14 G

"Zeitler was released by the Giants after struggling through the worst season of his NFL career — albeit one still good enough to rank among the top 32 guards in the NFL — but was quickly picked up by the Ravens, who have one of the most friendly schemes in the league for offensive linemen," PFF's Sam Monson wrote. "You don't need to go back far to find Zeitler posting grades among the best in the NFL, and we could see that again for the Ravens this year."

Bradley Bozeman: No. 18 C