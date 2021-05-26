Late for Work 5/26: Roster Projection Highlights Key Position Battles

Super Bowl Odds Would Soar With a Possible Julio Jones Addition

There's been plenty of debate about if the Ravens should be among the teams to pursue a trade for Julio Jones. It may be too expensive and not make much sense given Baltimore's other wide receiver additions, but there's no doubt that it would be an immediate boost.

According to CBS Sports research analyst Stephen Oh, the Ravens' Super Bowl odds would jump from 9.5 percent to 12 percent if they acquired Jones, the most of any team. Their odds of winning the AFC North would also rise from 4.4 percent to 5.3.

The buzz of Jones' potential departure grew bigger this week. Even Ravens like Marlon Humphrey and Lamar Jackson made their recruiting pitch.

The Athletic went as far as to evaluate subscriber-proposed trades for Jones. Among them was a trade that would send Tyus Bowser, Devin Duvernay, a second-round pick, and a fifth-round pick to the Falcons for Jones.

"The Ravens always have been a contender in a potential Jones trade, but even with this proposal as an example, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec has written a few times that Baltimore may not be able to make a competitive offer for Jones, especially if it involves this much draft capital," The Athletic's Tori McElhaney wrote. "The Ravens reached out to Falcons GM Terry Fontenot about Jones before the NFL Draft, but nothing ever came of it. Zrebiec reports a deal isn't off the table but it is much more complicated than it was in April."

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora was among the latest pundits to suggest Jones as a fit for Baltimore, but is skeptical the Ravens will make a move.

"They drafted two receivers within the first four rounds of the draft for the second time in three years and just paid Sammy Watkins $6M to come on board," La Canfora wrote . "Jones won't help on special teams and while they say the offense is expanding, there is less volume in this passing game than any in the NFL. Oh, and they have no proven pass-rusher and Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews are among those in line for massive extensions. Even if Blank ate $5M I'm not sure this is where Jones lands.