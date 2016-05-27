Late For Work 5/27: Timmy Jernigan Pays Tribute To Warren Sapp, But Hall Of Famer Doesn't Want It

Hensley: League Making Example Out Of Ravens

The Ravens were expected to be punished for wearing full pads during a five-minute portion of rookie minicamp, but how hard the league came down on the team was not necessarily expected.

The league forced Baltimore to cancel a full week of OTAs. Plus, it fined the organization $343,057 and Head Coach John Harbaugh $137,223, according to ESPN's Jim Trotter.

Some media members were expecting a punishment more in the neighborhood of the one handed down to the Seattle Seahawks. Analysts believe the Seahawks committed a more serious infraction with "excessive levels of on-field contact," but were docked one fewer day of OTA practices and nearly $200,000 less in fines.

"Apparently [the Ravens'] situation was not very egregious when you compare it to other things that are happening, when you compare it to the Seahawks' situation a couple years back," USA Today's Jarrett Bell said on "Football Insiders." "They actually did more. So the penalty here kind of surprises me."

Bell said it's possible the league ticked up the punishment because the Ravens already had an infraction in 2010 for keeping players at the team headquarters for long meetings and practices. Hensley says there might be a second reason.

"The league is certainly making an example of the Ravens, and Baltimore is now paying a hefty price for its mistake," he wrote. "If teams weren't clear about how serious the NFL takes offseason rules, there is no longer any gray area after how the league punished the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday."

Whatever the reason, the Ravens aren't complaining about the league's decision.

"We made a mistake and we are sorry for that," the Ravens said in a statement. "We accept the NFL discipline."

And Harbaugh couldn't have had a more perfect response with the media, fully owning the mistake and telling his players and coaches that they shouldn't have any anxiety over the situation because "the bottom line is, it's on me."

Coach Harbaugh speaks to the penalty handed down by the NFL. https://t.co/3MxbAGnCG0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 26, 2016

For Now, Ray Rice's Return Was A One-Time Thing

Former Ravens running back Ray Rice returned to the Under Armour Performance Center to speak to the team's rookies about "both the good and the bad" of his NFL career.

As Zrebiec pointed out, Owner Steve Bisciotti has been open to having Rice return to the organization in a player support role. But there are currently no long-term plans for such a move.

"This was [a] one-time thing for now," Zrebiec tweeted.

Rice's wife, Janay, who is 26 weeks pregnant with their second child, visited the facility with her husband Wednesday, according to Hensley.

Rice has frequently spoken publicly about how one decision can change everything, like it did for him, going from a Super Bowl champion to the face of domestic violence. Ravens fourth-round rookie defensive tackle Willie Henry told The Sun that Rice discussed his experiences in Baltimore and what he learned from them.

"He talked to us about being a pro and things like that," Henry said. "… Hearing his experiences about being a pro and things like that — his transition and what he learned from being here, and the guys he looked up to while he was here. Things like that kind of stuck with me."

Ravens Travel Third-Fewest Miles In NFL This Year

After a brutal road schedule last year that included five of the first seven games away from M&T Bank Stadium and three total cross-county trips, NFL schedule makers went a lot easier on the Ravens this time around.

The Ravens have the third-fewest miles to travel in the league in 2016. Actually, the entire AFC North made out well this year because it's playing against the nearby AFC East and NFC East divisions.

The Steelers, Browns and Ravens have the fewest miles to travel, in that order. The Bengals are in the middle of the pack. CBSSports.com's has the full chart here.