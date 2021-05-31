Late for Work 5/31: J.K. Dobbins Among NFL's Most Underappreciated Players

Who Are the Ravens' Best-Kept Secrets?

As noted in Late for Work last week, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser was chosen as the Ravens' best-kept secret by Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox. Bowser also made Ebony Bird's Justin Fried's list of the Ravens' best-kept secrets.

Here's a look at the three other players on Fried's list:

C Bradley Bozeman

"Bozeman took over the starting left guard job in his second season and hasn't looked back since. He's posted consecutive solid PFF grades, allowed just two sacks, and was flagged only twice in 2020. Combine that with his versatility and you have a rock-solid starter who hasn't yet received his due praise."

LB L.J. Fort

"Originally nothing more than a midseason pickup, Fort went on to start eight of 12 games for the Ravens in 2019, helping solidify what was a struggling linebacker corps. He returned in 2020, once again playing a vital role on both special teams and defense. In total, he played in 14 games, making eight starts, and finishing with a stellar PFF grade of 71.5, which ranked [him] as the ninth-best player at his position. Fort was superb in 2020 and one of the best run-stoppers in football, as he earned a PFF run-defense grade of 78.6 (top-five in the NFL)."

WR Devin Duvernay