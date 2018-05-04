Late for Work 5/4: Lamar Jackson Gets a Redshirt Year? Don't Be So Sure, Says Daniel Jeremiah

If he remains the starter in 2020, his $18.5 million base salary likely won't count among the top-10 paid quarterbacks (see below for more). Cutting ties after two years allows Baltimore to gain $20.2 million in cap space. Strictly speaking in cap terms, Flacco starting another two years would be the best-case scenario.

The Ravens are doing everything they can to help Flacco return to form. The entire offseason has been about rebuilding his arsenal of weapons. The wide receiver group underwent a complete renovation in free agency, and General Manager Ozzie Newsome drafted two receivers, two pass-catching tight ends and potential new starting right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Jr.

Add the new targets to Flacco's improved health after suffering a herniated disc last year, and the 11-year veteran has real shot at a resurgent season.

"Hopefully Joe Flacco bounces back with all the added help that you have here, but if he gets to a slow start at some point in time that's going to be really tempting to put Lamar out there," Jeremiah said.

Cha-Ching! Matt Ryan Gets Record-Breaking Deal; Joe Flacco Drops to Ninth-Highest Paid QB

While Flacco will compete against Jackson this year, another 2008 first-round quarterback is cashing in.

The Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan is the latest to benefit from the ever-ascending quarterback contracts with the latest always making history.

The Falcons and Ryan agreed to a five-year, $150 million contract extension with $100 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports. Ryan is now the highest-paid player in the league and got the most guaranteed money for a quarterback in NFL history.

With Ryan now making $30 million annually, he pushes Flacco to the NFL's ninth-highest paid quarterback at $22.1 million per year, per Spotrac.

There's no doubt when Rodgers gets his expected contract extension from the Green Bay Packers, he will exceed Ryan's numbers.

"Franchise quarterbacks are the sport's holy grail and are compensated accordingly," wrote NFL.com's Chris Wesseling. "As Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff once lamented, 'Until you find your quarterback, the search for him consumes you.'"