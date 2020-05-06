Late for Work 5/6: After 'Best Offseason in Football,' Ravens Widened Division Gap

Why Keeping Four Running Backs Makes Sense

We've talked at length about how the addition of Dobbins gives the Ravens one of the deepest backfields in the NFL, but is it too crowded?

I've seen suggestions from fans that the Ravens could trade Gus Edwards or Justice Hill. The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec doesn't think it makes sense unless Baltimore could recoup anything better than a Day Three pick or a "legitimate" piece in return.

The Ravens ran the ball almost 100 times more than the next closest team last season. If it makes sense for any team to keep a deep rotation of running backs, it's them.

Zrebiec said it wouldn't be unprecedented for the Ravens to keep four running backs.

"The Ravens have done it before," Zrebiec wrote. "Other teams have as well. The Ravens can open a spot by carrying only two tight ends and using fullback Patrick Ricard as the third. They can keep one fewer special teams only player. They can go with two quarterbacks. There are ways to do it without straining the rest of the roster."

General Manager Eric DeCosta said he envisions a four-headed monster at running back. Edwards and Hill make sense financially to keep on the roster, only counting $1.6 million against the salary cap.

"Both backs are young and cheap," Zrebiec added. "At the very least, they are worth keeping around even if only as depth plays and insurance policies. Minus an enticing trade offer, the Ravens should be in no rush to move on from them."

Ebony Bird's Chris Schisler made a case for a trade, citing the team's ability to move on from second-year linebacker Kenny Young in a trade package to acquire Marcus Peters.

"Extra picks help the Ravens keep building for the future while they stack the roster for a championship run at the same time," Schisler wrote. "Even if the Ravens only get a sixth-round pick out of the Edwards trade, Eric DeCosta will make use of it. Big picture thinking sees Edwards as an expendable player for the right price."

