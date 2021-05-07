Late for Work 5/7: Ravens Land Highly Touted Offensive Tackle in Todd McShay's 2022 Mock Draft

Which Ravens Players Benefited From the Draft?

Now that the draft is in the books, several Ravens players have a better idea of where they stand in regards to their place on the roster.

Ravens Wire's Kevin Oestreicher identified three Ravens who were winners in the draft. Here are some excerpts:

OL Tyre Phillips

Oestreicher's analysis: "Instead of taking a right tackle, Baltimore opted to take just one offensive lineman in guard Ben Cleveland. Even though the Ravens did sign Alejandro Villanueva to be the starter in 2021, he's not a long-term solution at the position. That means that another offensive lineman in Tyre Phillips can continue to develop in hopes of potentially being solid enough to take over the right tackle spot full-time when Villanueva departs."

DL Justin Madubuike

Oestreicher's analysis: "The fact that Baltimore decided to stick to what they already had on their roster is good news for defensive lineman Justin Madubuike. The second-year player out of Texas A&M showed flashes in his rookie year, and without another player to challenge him in the rotation behind the veterans, he should be in store for another good year."

S DeShon Elliott