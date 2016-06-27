Late For Work 6/27: Why Ravens Could Seriously Consider Keeping A Whopping Five Tight Ends

Jun 27, 2016 at 02:16 AM
Ellison_Sarah
Sarah Ellison

BaltimoreRavens.com Editor & Writer

27_lfw_news.jpg


Why Ravens Could Seriously Consider Keeping A Whopping Five Tight Ends

It sounds absurd.

Five tight ends? Really?

The Ravens usually keep three tight ends on their 53-man roster, but extending it to four is manageable. It'd be worth a little roster tweaking for a group so deep and full of impact players, especially given Offensive Coordinator Marc Trestman's tight-end friendly system.

Five tight ends would be really stretching it and something I've personally never considered as a real possibility, but before we write off the idea completely, let's ponder what the fifth tight end could bring to the table. That fifth tight end being converted wide receiver and second-year player Darren Waller.

Any other year, keeping Waller would be a much easier decision. He's a young player whose potential gets coaches excited because he's a versatile, big-bodied weapon (6-foot-6, 245 pounds) who can help at receiver, tight end and in the red zone. As a reminder of that potential, check out his diving catch in mandatory minicamp.

But that's not really the reason to keep him this year. As exciting as his potential is as a receiving threat, there are four other tight ends ahead of him: Crockett Gillmore, Dennis Pitta, Benjamin Watson and Maxx Williams. Tight end Nick Boyle "would be ahead of Waller too" if it weren't for his 10-game suspension to open the season, says The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec.

In addition to his potential and versatility on offense, the reason to keep Waller this year has more to do with his contributions elsewhere.

"The Ravens don't normally keep four tight ends, never mind five, but it would be foolish to dismiss Waller's roster chances," wrote Jeff Zrebiec. "The Ravens build the back end of their roster with special teams in mind and Waller shined on special teams last year." 

"Darren Waller should make the team on his special-teams ability alone, but how many teams have ever carried five tight ends?" added ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Good question, Jamison. Maybe you can get your colleagues at ESPN Stats and Information to dig into the books to find out. Whatever the exact number, we can bet it's between little to zero times.

And that's the dilemma.

One of the Ravens' core special teams players just happens to play at an already loaded position. Do coaches risk less depth at another roster spot to bolster the special teams unit?

It's something worth considering.

Joe Flacco Gets Some Serious, Serious Love

Finally a break from the "Is Joe Flacco elite?" debate, and somebody is simply giving him some serious props.

The NFL Network ranked the top five performances in playoff history, and not only did Flacco make the list, he topped it.

He beat some ridiculously amazing competition, including 49ers quarterback Joe Montana's historic Super Bowl-winning campaign from 1989.

Here's the final list:

No. 5, Larry Fitzgerald (2008): 30 receptions, 546 yards, seven touchdowns in four games
No. 4, Terrell Davis (1997): 112 rushes, 581 yards, eight touchdowns in four games
No. 3, John Riggins (1982): 136 rushes, 610 yards, four touchdowns in four games
No. 2, Joe Montana (1989): 78.3 completion percentage, 800 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, 0 interceptions in three games
No. 1, Joe Flacco (2012): 57.9 completion percentage, 1,140 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, 0 interceptions in four games

The folks at NFL Media didn't explain their reasoning behind the rankings, but my guess is that Flacco topped Montana because he threw for 300-plus more yards. Check out the video here.

Flacco Death Hoax Represents Everything Wrong With Internet

You had to be hiding under a rock to miss the Flacco death hoax that went viral on social media last week.

Shoot, I was trying to stay away from the internet while on vacation on a small island off the coast of Maine last week and I even heard about it. No major repercussions came from somebody killing off the Ravens quarterback, and Flacco had a little fun on Twitter with it himself.

But The Baltimore Sun's Mark Selig makes an excellent point, in my opinion.

"It's amazing such an uproar could be caused by someone with the maturity of Bart Simpson calling Moe's Tavern. Who does this? … What's your end game, pal?" he asked.

"The web is a vast world of information and misinformation, and some people derive pleasure out of presenting the latter. It's a subculture I don't understand, but one that's becoming easier to see through. Idiots will be idiots and we're all potential victims."

An Argument To Move NFL's Draft Weekend

Here's an idea that I'd guess Head Coach John Harbaugh would be in favor of, considering he likes to get as much time as possible developing young rookies. Maybe General Manager Ozzie Newsome would also like it to better help with the timing of the draft and free agency.

The MMQB.com's Peter King believes the NFL should move up the draft by nearly two months to allow teams to better incorporate rookies into their plans and enter free agency with a better idea of holes needed to be filled.

He points to other professional sports leagues to illustrate how long the NFL waits after the season ends:

-        National Football League: 81 days

-        National Hockey League: 12 days

-        National Basketball Association: 4 days

-        Major League Baseball: 0 days (held in the middle of the baseball season in June)

"If I'm ever commissioner of the NFL, one of the first things on my agenda would be moving the draft to the first week of March," wrote King. "I'd be giving NFL employees their lives back, and I'd be giving every team the chance to build the right way with plenty of time in the offseason to incorporate rookies and free agents into planning for the new season.

"That's right: free agency would start a week or so after the draft and the signing of undrafted college free agents. Teams would fill holes after the draft, not before."

Quick Hits

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 7/16: Matt Judon on the Verge of Eclipsing Terrell Suggs, One of the Best Players of the Century

Ray Lewis is among many celebrities to lose hordes of followers after Twitter's fake account purge. Who will win the AFC North crown? The Ravens-Steelers Week 9 street fight could determine the victory. Tony Jefferson got married! 
news

Late for Work 7/13: Ravens Secondary a Favorite to Become the Next 'Legion of Boom'

A blow to the argument that Joe Flacco doesn't elevate his receivers. How much better will Ravens' new offensive arsenal be? Don't be so sure about cuts of high draft picks on the bubble. Conflicting opinions on how good the Ravens offensive line will be.
news

Late for Work 7/9: Seven Ravens News, Notes and Opinions You May Have Missed Over the Break

Lamar Jackson gets a last piece of college hardware after being named the ACC Male Athlete of the Year. Oh, Jackson is the fastest QB in Madden 19 too. The Ravens' season rests on five vital players. This might be the perfect year for an early start to training camp. The AFC North was ranked the worst quarterback division. How Baltimore can win 10 games. 
news

Late for Work 6/26: Ravens Players Point Out Disrespect and Myths of NFL Top 100 Players List

Where are they now? A look at where 15 Ravens free agents have landed. Which new Ravens receiver will have the biggest impact this season?
news

Late for Work 6/22: Who's the Ravens Kicker Not Named Justin Tucker Launching 70-Yard Field Goals?

Is 2018 a year-long NFL audition for quarterback Joe Flacco? A look at the Ravens' dead money in 2018, and it's significantly better than last season. Baltimore led the NFL in two-tight end sets last year.
news

Late for Work 6/21: Sizing up Ravens Roster With Locks, Bubble Players and Long Shots

O.J. Brigance writes 600-word op-ed with his eyes. Analyst predicts defensive tackle Brandon Williams will get his first Pro Bowl nod this year. What will be Ozzie Newsome's best offseason move? Tom Brady insinuates he'll play until he's 45 (please no).
news

Late for Work 6/20: Ravens Wrap up Rookie Contracts With Hayden Hurst Signing; Sneak Peek of the Top-Rated Ravens on Madden 19

Lamar Jackson was upset with his Madden speed rating after the draft, and the video game has since adjusted his score. Winners and losers of Ravens minicamp. Orlando Brown Jr. showed growth over the offseason. National media debate whether Baltimore is a good place for Jackson's development.
news

Late for Work 6/19: Tyus Bowser Making a Matt Judon-Like Leap Would Do Wonders for Defense; Ravens Playoff Rankings

ESPN voted the Ravens as one of five NFL candidates to return to the playoffs. Ravens boast PFF's fifth-ranked offensive line despite significant injuries. DJ Moore signs rookie contract, leaping Hayden Hurst and several other first-rounders. RGIII trying to help nurture Lamar Jackson. The biggest roster decision facing the Ravens.
news

Late for Work 6/15: Jackson Could See Field Before All Other Rookie QBs; Latest Reminder Mosley Will Be 'Extremely Expensive'

Benardrick McKinney inked the latest inside linebacker contract reportedly worth $10 million annually. Former Ravens second-rounder Courtney Upshaw signed with the Jets. Joe Flacco has always indicated his passing camp would be after minicamp. Was Ozzie Newsome a Voluntary Guest or Held Hostage on 'The Lounge' Podcast?
news

Late for Work 6/12: Ravens' Most Underpaid Player; What to Watch as Mandatory Minicamp Kicks Off

Joe Flacco and his receivers must make up for lost time. Can the Ravens continue to avoid injuries? Marshal Yanda wins media day. Where does Flacco and other current players rank among all-time best Ravens?
news

Late for Work 6/8: Will Terrell Owens' Decision Overshadow Ray Lewis and Other Hall of Famers' Historic Day? 

Ray Lewis was added to 2019 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Congrats to the Capitals on their Stanley Cup win. Be honest, did it take you a minute to figure out the Ravens' Twitter change? Will Baltimore go over or under eight wins? Who will be the Ravens' MVP?
news

Late for Work 6/7: Reaction and Details Behind NFL's Discipline of Ravens; Joe Flacco's Brother Transfers to Towson

Quarterback Tom Flacco will join the Tigers as a graduate transfer. The Ravens had a busy day in the community with a playground build, youth football clinic and flood relief donation. Where does the AFC North fall in NFL division rankings?
Advertising