Late For Work 6/27: Why Ravens Could Seriously Consider Keeping A Whopping Five Tight Ends

He beat some ridiculously amazing competition, including 49ers quarterback Joe Montana's historic Super Bowl-winning campaign from 1989.

Here's the final list:

No. 5, Larry Fitzgerald (2008): 30 receptions, 546 yards, seven touchdowns in four games

No. 4, Terrell Davis (1997): 112 rushes, 581 yards, eight touchdowns in four games

No. 3, John Riggins (1982): 136 rushes, 610 yards, four touchdowns in four games

No. 2, Joe Montana (1989): 78.3 completion percentage, 800 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, 0 interceptions in three games

No. 1, Joe Flacco (2012): 57.9 completion percentage, 1,140 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, 0 interceptions in four games

The folks at NFL Media didn't explain their reasoning behind the rankings, but my guess is that Flacco topped Montana because he threw for 300-plus more yards. Check out the video here.

Flacco Death Hoax Represents Everything Wrong With Internet

You had to be hiding under a rock to miss the Flacco death hoax that went viral on social media last week.

Shoot, I was trying to stay away from the internet while on vacation on a small island off the coast of Maine last week and I even heard about it. No major repercussions came from somebody killing off the Ravens quarterback, and Flacco had a little fun on Twitter with it himself.

But The Baltimore Sun's Mark Selig makes an excellent point, in my opinion.

"It's amazing such an uproar could be caused by someone with the maturity of Bart Simpson calling Moe's Tavern. Who does this? … What's your end game, pal?" he asked.

"The web is a vast world of information and misinformation, and some people derive pleasure out of presenting the latter. It's a subculture I don't understand, but one that's becoming easier to see through. Idiots will be idiots and we're all potential victims."

An Argument To Move NFL's Draft Weekend

Here's an idea that I'd guess Head Coach John Harbaugh would be in favor of, considering he likes to get as much time as possible developing young rookies. Maybe General Manager Ozzie Newsome would also like it to better help with the timing of the draft and free agency.

The MMQB.com's Peter King believes the NFL should move up the draft by nearly two months to allow teams to better incorporate rookies into their plans and enter free agency with a better idea of holes needed to be filled.

He points to other professional sports leagues to illustrate how long the NFL waits after the season ends:

- National Football League: 81 days

- National Hockey League: 12 days

- National Basketball Association: 4 days

- Major League Baseball: 0 days (held in the middle of the baseball season in June)

"If I'm ever commissioner of the NFL, one of the first things on my agenda would be moving the draft to the first week of March," wrote King. "I'd be giving NFL employees their lives back, and I'd be giving every team the chance to build the right way with plenty of time in the offseason to incorporate rookies and free agents into planning for the new season.

"That's right: free agency would start a week or so after the draft and the signing of undrafted college free agents. Teams would fill holes after the draft, not before."