Late For Work 6/3: Steelers Still Consider Ravens Top Rivals, Steve Smith's Spoof Music Video

Remember that crazy AFC wild-card game and all of its late-game drama? Together, the teams racked up six fines for nearly $84,000. Even Steelers coaches were fined (Mike Munchak and Joey Porter) $10,000 each for scuffling with Bengals players.

Despite the drama, the Ravens dealt blows to the Steelers that continue to sting even more: losses.

Baltimore swept Pittsburgh in their two matchups last season and has won five of the past six games. Both teams have multiple Super Bowl wins since 2000* *and a strong overall postseason pedigree.

On the flipside, the Steelers beat the Bengals in two of their three meetings last year, including the 18-16 wild-card win. Cincinnati's last playoff victory came in the 1990 season, a whopping 26 years ago.

"I'd still say the Ravens," defensive tackle Stephon Tuitt said. "We've got to beat them. We beat Cincinnati. We have to beat the Ravens. It's been like that every time [with them]. That's not going to be a focal point. We're taking one game at a time, but especially with those two teams, we have to beat them in the division."

Tuitt added that even though the excitement has elevated with the Bengals recently, the Steelers and Ravens have also been playing heated football for a long time. It's the timing of physicality that makes the biggest difference between the two teams.

Fowler implies the Bengals have more "after-the-whistle physicality."

"With the Ravens, that's more in the trenches," Wheaton said. "With the Bengals, it's all over the field. Hopefully it doesn't get too rowdy [in 2016]."

It's really a sign of respect that the Steelers still see Baltimore as Public Enemy No. 1.

That said, the Ravens may be rethinking their biggest rival based on similar logic. After losing five straight games to the Bengals and not winning in Paul Brown Stadium since 2011, Baltimore wants nothing more than to put a screeching halt to that streak in 2016.

"Is the rivalry switching? I don't know," Jimmy Smith said in December. "I don't know, because I kind of hate the Bengals."

So, to recap, the Steelers see the Ravens as their biggest rival. The Ravens may see the Bengals as their biggest rival. And, assuming the Bengals use the same win-loss logic to determine their top enemy, then Cincy likely sees the Steelers as its biggest rival.

That's not at all confusing, right?

Steve Smith Sr. Makes Spoof Music Video With Ugly Rental Car

This gave me a chuckle this morning.

Apparently, receiver Steve Smith Sr. is a "gold member" of the rental car company, Hertz, who gave the Ravens wide receiver what he called "the worst colored [rental] car ever."

So Smith did what he does best, and made a fun situation out of it.

He took what, I guess, is supposed to be a gold-colored car and made a spoof music video. My favorite is at the end when his wife is driving (at a speed that can't be any higher than 2 miles per hour) while Smith and his kids are bumping their heads to music. That's when Smith's younger son dabs out of the back window.