Late For Work 6/7: Joe Flacco's Completely Unexpected (And Hilarious) Night Out With Teammates

From left to right, that's kicker Justin Tucker, quarterback Joe Flacco, tight end Dennis Pitta, tight end Nick Boyle and wide receiver Daniel Brown enjoying what was one of the best Bachelorette episodes I've seen recently.

It was so good with this year's villain, Chad, who seemed to be 'roid raging and even had security watching over him while he slept to make sure he didn't snap and destroy his housemates. Chad even attacked Aaron Rodgers' younger brother, who is also on the show, calling him a "failed football player."

Anyway, back to the picture, I love how Tucker is hugging the pillow. Pitta gets points for his sock game. And didn't anyone teach Flacco manners? He's the only Raven to have his feet up on the ottoman with his shoes on. (Unless it's his house. Then I guess it's okay.)

The only person missing is running back Justin Forsett because his cousin is one of the contestants on the show vying for JoJo's love. But, Forsett appeared to be busy celebrating his wife's birthday.

I'm not surprised the Ravens were watching since I know it's a secret guilty pleasure for just about everyone – man or woman. But I am a little surprised they watched it without their significant others … on their boys' night out … and then posted it on social media. You'd expect something more like "The Walking Dead" or "Game of Thrones."

Way to own it, guys! But that doesn't mean you won't get ribbed today in the locker room …

