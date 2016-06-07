Late For Work 6/7: Joe Flacco's Completely Unexpected (And Hilarious) Night Out With Teammates

Joe Flacco's Completely Unexpected (And Hilarious) Night Out With Teammates
Maybe *now *my husband, and all you other men out there who pretend you don't like this reality television show, can finally just own it.
No more of this, "Oh, I just watch because my wife/girlfriend is tuned in."
Because if five burley NFL football players can have a boys' night out watching ABC's "The Bachelorette," then all men everywhere have a pass to do it too.
From left to right, that's kicker Justin Tucker, quarterback Joe Flacco, tight end Dennis Pitta, tight end Nick Boyle and wide receiver Daniel Brown enjoying what was one of the best Bachelorette episodes I've seen recently.
It was so good with this year's villain, Chad, who seemed to be 'roid raging and even had security watching over him while he slept to make sure he didn't snap and destroy his housemates. Chad even attacked Aaron Rodgers' younger brother, who is also on the show, calling him a "failed football player."
Anyway, back to the picture, I love how Tucker is hugging the pillow. Pitta gets points for his sock game. And didn't anyone teach Flacco manners? He's the only Raven to have his feet up on the ottoman with his shoes on. (Unless it's his house. Then I guess it's okay.)
The only person missing is running back Justin Forsett because his cousin is one of the contestants on the show vying for JoJo's love. But, Forsett appeared to be busy celebrating his wife's birthday.
I'm not surprised the Ravens were watching since I know it's a secret guilty pleasure for just about everyone – man or woman. But I am a little surprised they watched it without their significant others … on their boys' night out … and then posted it on social media. You'd expect something more like "The Walking Dead" or "Game of Thrones."
Way to own it, guys! But that doesn't mean you won't get ribbed today in the locker room …
Jim Harbaugh Plays To Baltimore Audience With Amazing Wardrobe Change
Jim Harbaugh sure knows how to play to his audience.
Coming to Baltimore for one of his famous satellite football camps, Harbaugh honored two local sports legends. He started out donning the jersey of Orioles great Cal Ripken Jr.
That would have been enough to make Baltimoreans smile, but Harbaugh upped the ante with a halftime wardrobe change, and put on his No. 52 Ray Lewis jersey.
This was the eighth of 28 camp stops on a month-long trip for Harbaugh and his Michigan coaching staff. He spent two hours Monday with area high school football players at Patterson Park's Utz Twardowicz Field.
Maryland coach DJ Durkin, along with coaches from Towson, Navy and Stevenson were all in attendance. Even former Washington Redskins coach Joe Gibbs made an appearance.
Head Coach John Harbaugh arrived for his brother's evening session after the Ravens wrapped up their Organized Team Activity, according to The Baltimore Sun. Both John and Jack, the brothers' father, spoke to the camp participants.
PFF Ranks Ravens Roster No. 17 In NFL
The Ravens have spent all offseason rebuilding their roster, with about one-third of it being injected with new blood. And in Pro Football Focus' (PFF) estimation, that roster is the 17th best among all 32 NFL teams.
The average ranking doesn't come as a huge surprise, considering the Ravens finished 5-11 last year.
The website calls the Ravens "inconsistent," highlighted by Flacco,* *who seems to play at a Pro Bowl level one game and average in the next. PFF also says the defense has talented players, but leaders like cornerback Jimmy Smith and linebacker C.J. Mosley had down seasons in 2015.
PFF has been inconsistent themselves with their rankings.
Part of the problem is PFF uses its data and grades from the past two years, giving more weight to the latest season, and averages out the grades for each roster. The website tries to add in "context" for its final list, but it seems challenging to add in enough to truly account for so much roster turnover.
"Recent history says this middle-of-the-pack assessment is a sign of good things to come," wrote ESPN's Jamison Hensley of the Ravens' ranking. "Pro Football Focus has had a difficult time predicting the Ravens' success. In 2014, the analytic web site had Baltimore with the 16th-best roster and the Ravens nearly knocked off eventual Super Bowl champion New England in the playoffs that season. In 2015, the Ravens had the third-best roster and went on to have their worst season under coach John Harbaugh."
With key veterans expected to return from injury, new offensive weapons brought in this offseason and safety Eric Weddle leading the defense, Hensley says the Ravens have a chance to exceed expectations.
"The Ravens' roster has a chance to surprise this season as long as the new weapons come through for [Flacco] and the defense makes more plays than it did last year," Hensley wrote.
Quick Hits
.@ZoBot_45 my body will rest when it wants rest. Right now it wants food and the weight room. See u there I'm heading over in 5! — Crockett Gillmore (@CrockettG7) June 7, 2016