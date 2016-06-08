Late For Work 6/8: John Harbaugh Didn't Mince Words About Ronnie Stanley, But Opened Other Questions

Ryan Mallett Has Up-And-Down Practice

With quarterback Joe Flacco sidelined as he continues to rehab from knee surgery, backup Ryan Mallett led the offense in Organized Team Activities (OTAs) Tuesday.

The media has only seen Mallett twice this offseason, but he continued to struggle with accuracy and balls sailing over his receivers' heads.

"A snapshot of what he showed during Tuesday's workout was exactly what his coaches have both craved and cringed at dating back to his years at Arkansas," wrote The Baltimore Sun's Don Markus.

"After rifling a few passes through ridiculously tight windows to receivers when the Ravens were practicing outside before a threat of a thunderstorm moved the team to their indoor practice field, Mallett had some issues toward the end of the workout in his decision-making and execution."

Markus pointed out one specific rough string of plays in which Mallett was intercepted twice on similar corner routes into the end zone and botched a snap from the center. Not all of those mistakes were definitively Mallett's fault, as there seemed to be a miscommunication on one pick with his receiver and it's unclear what happened on the snap. But, Offensive Coordinator Marc Trestman did take him aside to chat.

Mallett had some shining moments, too.

"[R]ight before practice ended, Mallett showed creativity by moving out of the pocket and lofting a perfectly-timed touch pass to second-year receiver Breshad Perriman in the clear," Markus wrote. "It was like a golfer finishing a string of practice round bogeys with a chip-in birdie on the 18th hole to set him in the right frame of mind going into the tournament."

The even better news is that Harbaugh said Flacco is ahead of schedule and, as long as there are no setbacks, he will be ready for training camp. Harbaugh flashed a big smile when he talked about Flacco running yesterday more than he expected.

Harbaugh on Flacco: "He is ahead of schedule. He'll be here for training camp." https://t.co/XOFCeQZDBq — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 7, 2016

Attendance Is Up For Final Week Of OTAs

The Ravens' attendance continued to rise as players get healthy and return to the field. Of the 90-man roster, 78 players practiced, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Starting middle linebacker C.J. Mosley returned after missing the last open OTA two weeks ago for personal reasons. Rookies Kenneth Dixon and Keenan Reynolds also returned from a hamstring injury and graduating from Navy, respectively. Running back Trent Richardson (hamstring) also returned.

As expected, five injured starters continued to be sidelined, including Flacco, cornerback Jimmy Smith (foot), linebacker Terrell Suggs (Achilles), tackle Eugene Monroe (shoulder) and wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. (Achilles).

Veterans Marshal Yanda and linebacker Elvis Dumervil continue to train on their own away from the facility. Third-round pick Bronson Kaufusi will not return until training camp after he "wrenched" his back at his first rookie minicamp last month. Wide receiver Michael Campanaro is still nursing a calf injury.

Justin Forsett's Cousin Ousted From 'Bachelorette'

Here's what you can now consider your daily "Bachelorette" update. Between Justin Forsett's cousin being on the show and several Ravens players getting together to watch this week, the show keeps making news in Baltimore.