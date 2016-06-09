Late For Work 6/9: People Throwing Shade At Trent Richardson For Talking Hall Of Fame

Jun 09, 2016 at 02:24 AM
OLB Daelin Hayes and his mother La Keisha Neal
Sarah Ellison

BaltimoreRavens.com Editor & Writer

09_lfw_news.jpg


People Throwing Shade At Trent Richardson For Talking Hall Of Fame

Twitter collectively laughed at Ravens running back Trent Richardson for saying he hopes his comeback attempt will eventually end in the Hall of Fame. But, he would love nothing more than to have the last laugh.

Asked this week how his NFL story would end "in a perfect world," Richardson made a bold statement.

"Putting on a yellow jacket," Richardson told Chris Miller in the CSNMidAtlantic.com video below, referring to being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. 

Richardson even envisioned what people would say when he slips on that jacket.

"People wrote him off, he came back and did some amazing things. He always had the pedigree. He just had to get back to the guy that we know," Richardson said.

Sure, there's a part of you that wants to remind Richardson of the old adage: crawl, walk, run. He was out of football last year and he's never rushed for 1,000 yards in three previous seasons, which would make it statistically difficult to attain the numbers needed for an enshrinement. He has an uphill battle to make the Ravens' 53-man roster, and would share snaps with several other viable options even if he does make it.

But to laugh at and criticize another man's dreams is too much for me.

"People throwing shade at Trent Richardson," wrote CSNMidAtlantic.com's Clifton Brown.

Memes of people literally laughing flooded Twitter, and news sites sarcastically poked fun.

"(Yes, really)," ESPN added to its headline about Richardson setting his sights on the Hall of Fame.

"Not in, like, the gift shop," FoxSports.com's subhead read.

"[H]e could use another harsh reality check," wrote Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer. "And therein lies the knock on Richardson, and why his pro football career is on the brink of ending light years short of the Hall, in the summer of 2016. Since the Browns made him the No. 3 overall pick out of Alabama in 2012, he's been relying more on that pedigree than grinding to get to the level necessary for sustained success."

I'm not sure Richardson needs a reality check, and that's not because I think he's a lock for Canton. He was asked how his career would end in a "perfect world." A yellow jacket would be how all football players' careers would ideally end. Now, maybe Richardson is the only player on a roster bubble bold enough to actually say it, which is a different debate altogether, but it *is *the perfect ending. (By the way, this isn't the first time we've heard Richardson discuss the idea. He said the same thing back in March.)

Plus, Richardson does understand the challenges that lie ahead. He admitted in the same interview, "This is a good chance of being my last ride when it comes to proving myself in the NFL."

"I know myself that I'm not done in the NFL, don't want to be done," he told Miller. "I got a taste of what that felt like. To tell my kids that their father didn't have a job, it was big for me. I'm here, I'm going to be here for a while."

In another interview with my colleague Garrett Downing last week, Richardson talked about how he wasn't in the right mindset when he first entered the league, and he's making an honest attempt to correct his past mistakes for his family's sake.

Not everyone is ripping Richardson for his dream.

The folks at Bleacher Report praised him for working hard and feeling motivated again. Yahoo! Sports said there is nothing wrong with shooting for Canton, even if he falls short, because it can push him through challenges and pain.

My favorite comes from NFL Media's Conor Orr, who directs his comments to people making "lazy jokes" about Richardson's goal.

"[W]hat is wrong with a player wanting to re-write his narrative?" Orr asked. "By all accounts, Richardson has been humbled by his first run in the NFL. He is among a countless number of players who took too long to realize that incredible God-given gifts only take you so far and he's making an honest attempt at doing something about it.

"Just because we've heard a version of this story before doesn't mean we should become numb to it. Richardson wasn't the first person to fall victim to these circumstances, but he is certainly the most memorable over the past five years. The Ravens are betting on the notion that talent like Richardson's won't just fade away. Richardson is betting on the notion that hard work pays off, so why should we stand in his way?"

Eugene Monroe Says He's Cleared To Play, Which Means We Could Get Clarity At Left Tackle Soon

Left tackle Eugene Monroe tweeted an update on his rehabilitation from shoulder surgery, which has kept him out of the Ravens Organized Team Activities (OTAs) up to this point.

That means that Monroe could be on the field next week for mandatory minicamp, marking the first time that he and first-round tackle Ronnie Stanley will practice together.

"[I]t will be interesting to see where [Monroe] plays next," wrote Brown. "Stanley has been taking the first-team snaps at left tackle during OTAs, and Ravens coach John Harbaugh made it clear Tuesday that Stanley was not drafted to sit on the bench."

Many thought Stanley could potentially play left guard during his rookie season, but he hasn't played there thus far with Monroe out. Will that change with the veteran's return? Will they split reps at left tackle?

More answers should come next week.

"[I]f the Ravens do not part with Monroe before training camp, the battle between Monroe and Stanley for the starting left tackle spot will be interesting to watch," Brown wrote.  

Timmy Jernigan Wants To Be 'Bigger Person' In Warren Sapp Saga

Ravens defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan appeared "shocked" and a "little hurt" by Warren Sapp saying he wanted to stop the up-and-coming Raven from changing his jersey to No. 99, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

The number change was meant as a salute and honor to the Hall of Fame defensive tackle. But, Sapp was upset that Jernigan hadn't stayed in touch during the last two years and that he didn't call before changing his number.

So, what will Jernigan do from here, knowing how upset Sapp is?

"I'm going to be the bigger person," Jernigan told Hensley. "He says what he wants to. He can feel what he wants to. At the end of the day, it's all good. All I'm worried about is winning football games here in Baltimore.

"Every now and then, you come across those type of people in life. I just can't worry about that. I'm not worried about that guy. I'm not changing my number. And if you don't want it to be about him, it doesn't have to. At the end of the day, it's just a number."

Way to try to squash the whole situation, Timmy. Now, if only Sapp would do the same.

Jack Del Rio Provides Harbs With Good Example Of How To Kick Off Twitter

Harbaugh has contemplated starting his own Twitter account, especially after watching his brother, Jim, do it successfully. John likes the idea of being able to communicate quickly and directly with fans.

But Harbs also isn't sure what he would tweet about and joked that he would be nervous about getting himself into trouble.

Well, Harbs, if you do start, here's a great example from Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio about how to kick things off with a bang.

Quick Hits

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 7/16: Matt Judon on the Verge of Eclipsing Terrell Suggs, One of the Best Players of the Century

Ray Lewis is among many celebrities to lose hordes of followers after Twitter's fake account purge. Who will win the AFC North crown? The Ravens-Steelers Week 9 street fight could determine the victory. Tony Jefferson got married! 
news

Late for Work 7/13: Ravens Secondary a Favorite to Become the Next 'Legion of Boom'

A blow to the argument that Joe Flacco doesn't elevate his receivers. How much better will Ravens' new offensive arsenal be? Don't be so sure about cuts of high draft picks on the bubble. Conflicting opinions on how good the Ravens offensive line will be.
news

Late for Work 7/9: Seven Ravens News, Notes and Opinions You May Have Missed Over the Break

Lamar Jackson gets a last piece of college hardware after being named the ACC Male Athlete of the Year. Oh, Jackson is the fastest QB in Madden 19 too. The Ravens' season rests on five vital players. This might be the perfect year for an early start to training camp. The AFC North was ranked the worst quarterback division. How Baltimore can win 10 games. 
news

Late for Work 6/26: Ravens Players Point Out Disrespect and Myths of NFL Top 100 Players List

Where are they now? A look at where 15 Ravens free agents have landed. Which new Ravens receiver will have the biggest impact this season?
news

Late for Work 6/22: Who's the Ravens Kicker Not Named Justin Tucker Launching 70-Yard Field Goals?

Is 2018 a year-long NFL audition for quarterback Joe Flacco? A look at the Ravens' dead money in 2018, and it's significantly better than last season. Baltimore led the NFL in two-tight end sets last year.
news

Late for Work 6/21: Sizing up Ravens Roster With Locks, Bubble Players and Long Shots

O.J. Brigance writes 600-word op-ed with his eyes. Analyst predicts defensive tackle Brandon Williams will get his first Pro Bowl nod this year. What will be Ozzie Newsome's best offseason move? Tom Brady insinuates he'll play until he's 45 (please no).
news

Late for Work 6/20: Ravens Wrap up Rookie Contracts With Hayden Hurst Signing; Sneak Peek of the Top-Rated Ravens on Madden 19

Lamar Jackson was upset with his Madden speed rating after the draft, and the video game has since adjusted his score. Winners and losers of Ravens minicamp. Orlando Brown Jr. showed growth over the offseason. National media debate whether Baltimore is a good place for Jackson's development.
news

Late for Work 6/19: Tyus Bowser Making a Matt Judon-Like Leap Would Do Wonders for Defense; Ravens Playoff Rankings

ESPN voted the Ravens as one of five NFL candidates to return to the playoffs. Ravens boast PFF's fifth-ranked offensive line despite significant injuries. DJ Moore signs rookie contract, leaping Hayden Hurst and several other first-rounders. RGIII trying to help nurture Lamar Jackson. The biggest roster decision facing the Ravens.
news

Late for Work 6/15: Jackson Could See Field Before All Other Rookie QBs; Latest Reminder Mosley Will Be 'Extremely Expensive'

Benardrick McKinney inked the latest inside linebacker contract reportedly worth $10 million annually. Former Ravens second-rounder Courtney Upshaw signed with the Jets. Joe Flacco has always indicated his passing camp would be after minicamp. Was Ozzie Newsome a Voluntary Guest or Held Hostage on 'The Lounge' Podcast?
news

Late for Work 6/12: Ravens' Most Underpaid Player; What to Watch as Mandatory Minicamp Kicks Off

Joe Flacco and his receivers must make up for lost time. Can the Ravens continue to avoid injuries? Marshal Yanda wins media day. Where does Flacco and other current players rank among all-time best Ravens?
news

Late for Work 6/8: Will Terrell Owens' Decision Overshadow Ray Lewis and Other Hall of Famers' Historic Day? 

Ray Lewis was added to 2019 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Congrats to the Capitals on their Stanley Cup win. Be honest, did it take you a minute to figure out the Ravens' Twitter change? Will Baltimore go over or under eight wins? Who will be the Ravens' MVP?
news

Late for Work 6/7: Reaction and Details Behind NFL's Discipline of Ravens; Joe Flacco's Brother Transfers to Towson

Quarterback Tom Flacco will join the Tigers as a graduate transfer. The Ravens had a busy day in the community with a playground build, youth football clinic and flood relief donation. Where does the AFC North fall in NFL division rankings?
Advertising