Late For Work 6/9: People Throwing Shade At Trent Richardson For Talking Hall Of Fame

People Throwing Shade At Trent Richardson For Talking Hall Of Fame
Twitter collectively laughed at Ravens running back Trent Richardson for saying he hopes his comeback attempt will eventually end in the Hall of Fame. But, he would love nothing more than to have the last laugh.
Asked this week how his NFL story would end "in a perfect world," Richardson made a bold statement.
"Putting on a yellow jacket," Richardson told Chris Miller in the CSNMidAtlantic.com video below, referring to being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Richardson even envisioned what people would say when he slips on that jacket.
"People wrote him off, he came back and did some amazing things. He always had the pedigree. He just had to get back to the guy that we know," Richardson said.
Sure, there's a part of you that wants to remind Richardson of the old adage: crawl, walk, run. He was out of football last year and he's never rushed for 1,000 yards in three previous seasons, which would make it statistically difficult to attain the numbers needed for an enshrinement. He has an uphill battle to make the Ravens' 53-man roster, and would share snaps with several other viable options even if he does make it.
But to laugh at and criticize another man's dreams is too much for me.
"People throwing shade at Trent Richardson," wrote CSNMidAtlantic.com's Clifton Brown.
Memes of people literally laughing flooded Twitter, and news sites sarcastically poked fun.
"(Yes, really)," ESPN added to its headline about Richardson setting his sights on the Hall of Fame.
"Not in, like, the gift shop," FoxSports.com's subhead read.
"[H]e could use another harsh reality check," wrote Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer. "And therein lies the knock on Richardson, and why his pro football career is on the brink of ending light years short of the Hall, in the summer of 2016. Since the Browns made him the No. 3 overall pick out of Alabama in 2012, he's been relying more on that pedigree than grinding to get to the level necessary for sustained success."
I'm not sure Richardson needs a reality check, and that's not because I think he's a lock for Canton. He was asked how his career would end in a "perfect world." A yellow jacket would be how all football players' careers would ideally end. Now, maybe Richardson is the only player on a roster bubble bold enough to actually say it, which is a different debate altogether, but it *is *the perfect ending. (By the way, this isn't the first time we've heard Richardson discuss the idea. He said the same thing back in March.)
Plus, Richardson does understand the challenges that lie ahead. He admitted in the same interview, "This is a good chance of being my last ride when it comes to proving myself in the NFL."
"I know myself that I'm not done in the NFL, don't want to be done," he told Miller. "I got a taste of what that felt like. To tell my kids that their father didn't have a job, it was big for me. I'm here, I'm going to be here for a while."
In another interview with my colleague Garrett Downing last week, Richardson talked about how he wasn't in the right mindset when he first entered the league, and he's making an honest attempt to correct his past mistakes for his family's sake.
Not everyone is ripping Richardson for his dream.
The folks at Bleacher Report praised him for working hard and feeling motivated again. Yahoo! Sports said there is nothing wrong with shooting for Canton, even if he falls short, because it can push him through challenges and pain.
My favorite comes from NFL Media's Conor Orr, who directs his comments to people making "lazy jokes" about Richardson's goal.
"[W]hat is wrong with a player wanting to re-write his narrative?" Orr asked. "By all accounts, Richardson has been humbled by his first run in the NFL. He is among a countless number of players who took too long to realize that incredible God-given gifts only take you so far and he's making an honest attempt at doing something about it.
"Just because we've heard a version of this story before doesn't mean we should become numb to it. Richardson wasn't the first person to fall victim to these circumstances, but he is certainly the most memorable over the past five years. The Ravens are betting on the notion that talent like Richardson's won't just fade away. Richardson is betting on the notion that hard work pays off, so why should we stand in his way?"
Eugene Monroe Says He's Cleared To Play, Which Means We Could Get Clarity At Left Tackle Soon
Left tackle Eugene Monroe tweeted an update on his rehabilitation from shoulder surgery, which has kept him out of the Ravens Organized Team Activities (OTAs) up to this point.
That means that Monroe could be on the field next week for mandatory minicamp, marking the first time that he and first-round tackle Ronnie Stanley will practice together.
"[I]t will be interesting to see where [Monroe] plays next," wrote Brown. "Stanley has been taking the first-team snaps at left tackle during OTAs, and Ravens coach John Harbaugh made it clear Tuesday that Stanley was not drafted to sit on the bench."
Many thought Stanley could potentially play left guard during his rookie season, but he hasn't played there thus far with Monroe out. Will that change with the veteran's return? Will they split reps at left tackle?
More answers should come next week.
"[I]f the Ravens do not part with Monroe before training camp, the battle between Monroe and Stanley for the starting left tackle spot will be interesting to watch," Brown wrote.
Timmy Jernigan Wants To Be 'Bigger Person' In Warren Sapp Saga
Ravens defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan appeared "shocked" and a "little hurt" by Warren Sapp saying he wanted to stop the up-and-coming Raven from changing his jersey to No. 99, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley.
The number change was meant as a salute and honor to the Hall of Fame defensive tackle. But, Sapp was upset that Jernigan hadn't stayed in touch during the last two years and that he didn't call before changing his number.
So, what will Jernigan do from here, knowing how upset Sapp is?
"I'm going to be the bigger person," Jernigan told Hensley. "He says what he wants to. He can feel what he wants to. At the end of the day, it's all good. All I'm worried about is winning football games here in Baltimore.
"Every now and then, you come across those type of people in life. I just can't worry about that. I'm not worried about that guy. I'm not changing my number. And if you don't want it to be about him, it doesn't have to. At the end of the day, it's just a number."
Way to try to squash the whole situation, Timmy. Now, if only Sapp would do the same.
Jack Del Rio Provides Harbs With Good Example Of How To Kick Off Twitter
Harbaugh has contemplated starting his own Twitter account, especially after watching his brother, Jim, do it successfully. John likes the idea of being able to communicate quickly and directly with fans.
But Harbs also isn't sure what he would tweet about and joked that he would be nervous about getting himself into trouble.
Well, Harbs, if you do start, here's a great example from Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio about how to kick things off with a bang.
Quick Hits