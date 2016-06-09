Late For Work 6/9: People Throwing Shade At Trent Richardson For Talking Hall Of Fame

Sure, there's a part of you that wants to remind Richardson of the old adage: crawl, walk, run. He was out of football last year and he's never rushed for 1,000 yards in three previous seasons, which would make it statistically difficult to attain the numbers needed for an enshrinement. He has an uphill battle to make the Ravens' 53-man roster, and would share snaps with several other viable options even if he does make it.

But to laugh at and criticize another man's dreams is too much for me.

"People throwing shade at Trent Richardson," wrote CSNMidAtlantic.com's Clifton Brown.

Memes of people literally laughing flooded Twitter, and news sites sarcastically poked fun.

"(Yes, really)," ESPN added to its headline about Richardson setting his sights on the Hall of Fame.

"[H]e could use another harsh reality check," wrote Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer. "And therein lies the knock on Richardson, and why his pro football career is on the brink of ending light years short of the Hall, in the summer of 2016. Since the Browns made him the No. 3 overall pick out of Alabama in 2012, he's been relying more on that pedigree than grinding to get to the level necessary for sustained success."

I'm not sure Richardson needs a reality check, and that's not because I think he's a lock for Canton. He was asked how his career would end in a "perfect world." A yellow jacket would be how all football players' careers would ideally end. Now, maybe Richardson is the only player on a roster bubble bold enough to actually say it, which is a different debate altogether, but it *is *the perfect ending. (By the way, this isn't the first time we've heard Richardson discuss the idea. He said the same thing back in March.)

Plus, Richardson does understand the challenges that lie ahead. He admitted in the same interview, "This is a good chance of being my last ride when it comes to proving myself in the NFL."

"I know myself that I'm not done in the NFL, don't want to be done," he told Miller. "I got a taste of what that felt like. To tell my kids that their father didn't have a job, it was big for me. I'm here, I'm going to be here for a while."

In another interview with my colleague Garrett Downing last week, Richardson talked about how he wasn't in the right mindset when he first entered the league, and he's making an honest attempt to correct his past mistakes for his family's sake.

Not everyone is ripping Richardson for his dream.

The folks at Bleacher Report praised him for working hard and feeling motivated again. Yahoo! Sports said there is nothing wrong with shooting for Canton, even if he falls short, because it can push him through challenges and pain.

My favorite comes from NFL Media's Conor Orr, who directs his comments to people making "lazy jokes" about Richardson's goal.

"[W]hat is wrong with a player wanting to re-write his narrative?" Orr asked. "By all accounts, Richardson has been humbled by his first run in the NFL. He is among a countless number of players who took too long to realize that incredible God-given gifts only take you so far and he's making an honest attempt at doing something about it.