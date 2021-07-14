Late for Work 7/14: Could Lamar Jackson Be the NFL's Shohei Ohtani?

Assessing Where the Ravens Got Better and Got Worse

With the start of training camp less than two weeks away, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec analyzed the Ravens roster and assessed where they are better, worse and about the same as last year.

Here's a look at two of the four areas where Zrebiec believes the team has improved and the only two where he thinks they've taken a step back:

Better: Interior offensive line

"An experienced and accomplished [Kevin] Zeitler should stabilize the right guard spot, which was a problem area for much of the 2020 season. [Bradley] Bozeman is also a more formidable option at center, assuming he's able to flawlessly get snaps back to the quarterback."

Better: Wide receiver

"The talent has been upgraded significantly. The addition of [Rashod] Bateman, [Tylan] Wallace and [Sammy] Watkins, coupled by another year of development for Marquise Brown and the team's returning young receivers, gives the Ravens one of the better receiving corps that they've had in recent years."

Worse: Offensive tackle

"The Ravens will be OK if [Ronnie] Stanley is back to himself and [Alejandro] Villanueva benefits from a change of scenery and position. However, there are still too many 'ifs' for the organization to feel all that comfortable at offensive tackle. It's certainly a position to watch this summer. Improvement from Tyre Phillips, one of the top swing tackle candidates, would help."

Worse: Outside linebacker