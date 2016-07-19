Late For Work 7/19: Joe Flacco Playfully Punks Cute Giants And Seahawks Fans

"'Ballers' is a show that I think is awesome because it's hard to truly capture the lifestyle of football players," Suggs says in the interview below. "They really keep it authentic, especially bringing in guys that are playing now."

In real life, Suggs admires Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who has starred in countless films after playing college football at Miami and rising to fame as a WWE wrestler. Suggs said Johnson was helpful in remembering lines and finding their marks for the cameras.

The fight scene was purely acting.

"I had to make it believable, like, 'Yo, me and him really got into it,'" Suggs said. "It would be something to see. It was pretty fun. It was an once-in-a-lifetime experience."

.@untouchablejay4 shares his experience as a guest star on #Ballers. Watch Ballers Sundays at 10PM on @HBO.https://t.co/3MyoNxDB9W — ballers (@BallersHBO) July 18, 2016

Ravens To Face Four-Time Pro Bowler Arian Foster

The Miami Dolphins announced a one-year deal reportedly worth $1.5 million with four-time Pro Bowler Arian Foster. The 29-year-old running back was cut by the Houston Texans in March after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon in October.

Barring further injury, this means the Ravens will face Foster for the sixth time when they host the Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium Dec. 4.

When healthy, Foster is a handful. He only reached the 100-yard milestone against the Ravens one time in their five matchups, but he was close two other times when he broke off 96- and 98-yard games.

"I know that this league knows that when I'm on the field, I'm one of the most productive doing it," Foster said. "I still feel like I'm a Pro Bowl-caliber player, and I intend to show it."

The Ravens are also likely monitoring the running back situation in Buffalo, who will visit Baltimore for the season opener on Sept. 11.

After Karlos Williams was suspended four games, the Bills have targeted Reggie Bush to help fill the void, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. The Bills made an offer to Bush, but he is weighing his options and is in no rush to make a decision, per Rapoport.

Best- And Worst-Case Scenarios For Keenan Reynolds

Training camp will be huge in determining Keenan Reynolds' future with the Ravens, and CSNMidAtlantic.com's Clifton Brown outlined the best- and worst-case scenarios for the quarterback-turned-receiver.

Worst case: Reynolds can't make the transition and is cut from the team.

"It's a huge adjustment for Reynolds to convert from NCAA triple option quarterback to NFL receiver, and he doesn't have a whole lot of time to do it," wrote Brown. "The Ravens wide receiver group is deep, and as a former college quarterback, Reynolds' experience in route running and receiving lags well behind his competitors. Reynolds will probably be among five or six receivers battling for that final receiver roster spot. The Ravens could decide Reynolds was worth a sixth-round pick but not quite there in terms of [enough] progress [to make the team]."

If the Ravens wind up cutting Reynolds, their hope would be that he clears waivers so they can sign him to the practice squad. But there's a far better outcome if things were to go Reynolds' way.

Best case: Reynolds makes the team as the starting punt returner and contributes at receiver.

"In OTAs and minicamp, Reynolds showed good hands and instincts as a returner," Brown wrote. "Reynolds makes people miss and creates big plays when he gets the ball in space, which is how he racked up an NCAA record 88 touchdowns in his Navy career. Another factor in Reynolds favor: One of his top competitors figures to be Michael Campanaro, who once again was slowed by injuries this spring."