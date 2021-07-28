Late for Work 7/28: Let the Linebacker Battle Begin

The first day of training camp is underway and jockeying for the 53-man roster has commenced. Among these competitions is one of great curiosity: inside linebacker.

Second-year linebacker Patrick Queen is the incumbent at the top of the depth chart, but following the LSU product are a few worthy teammates hoping to secure the No. 2 role. Last season, the competition consisted of linebackers L.J. Fort, Malik Harrison and Chris Board. According to The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer, they all possess specific traits of value.

"At least the competition is clear: L.J. Fort, Malik Harrison, Chris Board and perhaps Kristian Welch, all with their own strengths and weaknesses," Shaffer wrote. "Fort has the most experience. Harrison, a third-round pick last season, has the most potential. Board was the group's top blitzer in 2020. It could be that their roles swing from game to game, depending on the matchup. One week, Harrison might feature heavily against a top running team. Another week, Fort or Board might be better off next to Queen."

The unique aspect to this competition depends on Ravens Defensive Coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale electing to keep one of these players on the field in third-down situations or go with an extra defensive back. If Martindale picks the former, CBS Sports' Johnathan Jones sees Board as the favorite.

"Wink Martindale had a healthy rotation at this spot last year among Chris Board, L.J. Fort and Malik Harrison, with Fort getting the most snaps of the trio followed by Harrison and then Board," Jones wrote. "Fort and Harrison were the top choices on early downs for the Ravens while Board got more than a third of his snaps on third down alone. On third down he had 2.5 sacks and eight pressures. If Board can show improvement as a run-stopper this camp, he could see more time on earlier downs."

As mentioned, Martindale could avoid making a choice on any second linebacker and going with six defensive backs. According to Shaffer, that was something Martindale did frequently in 2019, but not in 2020.