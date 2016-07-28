Late For Work 7/28: Mike Wallace's Failed Conditioning Test Being Blown Out Of Proportion

Pump The Brakes On Jake Long, Ravens Sign Two More Players

Remember how yesterday I gave five reasons why it was smart for General Manager Ozzie Newsome to sign former No. 1 overall pick Jake Long?

Uh, yeah, let's pump the Brakes on the Long hype train.

The whole premise was based on Long passing his physical once he arrived at the Under Armour Performance Center, but the veteran left tackle went to see Dr. James Andrews today to further evaluate his knee. If Andrews gives the thumbs up, the smart move stands.

"I think anytime you can add a veteran lineman, especially one of his caliber, it helps out the team," Flacco said Wednesday. "Do we know exactly what that role is going to be yet? Probably not. But I think depth at that position – especially veteran guys that have done it and have been around – it can always be a huge asset."

In the meantime, the Ravens signed two other veterans Wednesday afternoon in veteran linebacker Kavell Conner and former Canadian Football League wide receiver Dobson Collins.

It makes sense for the Ravens to add Conner because the inside linebacker unit could use veteran leadership and even competition for the starting role. Conner has played in 78 career games, starting 46, for the Indianapolis Colts and San Diego Chargers.

But why add a receiver to an already crowded unit?

"The Ravens had previously announced that wide receivers Steve Smith Sr. and Breshad Perriman would start camp on the physically unable to perform list, and Mike Wallace did not pass his conditioning test Wednesday, so Collins should be in line for reps at the start of camp," wrote ProFootballTalk.com's Zac Jackson.

Should Ravens Add Return Man Devin Hester?

Wide receiver/returner Devin Hester was released this week by the Atlanta Falcons. And, as is typical when a well-known name is on market, Ravens fans want to know if it would make sense to bring him to Baltimore.

"I've been consistent in saying this, but I don't believe the Ravens have enough roster flexibility to be able to keep a player strictly for returns," wrote The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec.

"In the current NFL with new rules and strategies in place that have further lessened the impact a return man can have on a game, I'm not sure it even makes sense to use a precious 53-man spot on an exclusive return man."

While they don't have the experience that Hester has, the Ravens already have three main options for returners: Michael Campanaro, Keenan Reynolds and Kaelin Clay. The player that can best contribute on both special teams and offense will likely be the one that gets the job.

Former Ravens Finding New Work

The last couple of days have been good to former Ravens who are trying to extend their NFL careers beyond Baltimore.

After Anquan Boldin signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions Monday, another former receiver followed that up with a contract of his own. Marlon Brown will reunite with former Ravens Offensive Coordinator Gary Kubiak in Denver after signing a one-year deal with the Broncos.