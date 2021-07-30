Late for Work 7/30: Ed Reed: Lamar Jackson Can Win a Super Bowl, But ...

Ed Reed: Lamar Jackson Can Win a Super Bowl, But …

Even though Lamar Jackson is just 24 and has only been a starter for two full seasons, critics of the 2019 league MVP harp on his lack of success in the postseason and question whether Baltimore will ever win a Super Bowl with him at quarterback.

During Ed Reed's appearance on ESPN's "First Take," the Hall of Fame safety was posed the question of whether the Ravens have the potential to win a Lombardi Trophy with Jackson.

"Yes, no question about it," Reed said. "But it takes an organization. Lamar's not just by himself. I know every time we talk about the Baltimore Ravens, it's always about 'Lamar gotta do this, Lamar gotta do that.' … I know Baltimore understands it takes a team. I know with the leadership of Coach [John] Harbaugh they understand that. It truly takes everybody.

"Lamar does his job. You gotta get others around him to do their job consistently as well. Lamar has all the ability to be a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, but he can't do it by himself."

Reed's words echoed those of his former teammate, Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, who was asked the same question about Jackson during his appearance on "First Take" in March.

"Can he? Absolutely! But you're going to have to surround him with the right pieces for sure," Lewis said. "I get it, we're the No. 1 rush team over the last two years. And that's great, that's great to do that. But to go to the next level, you're going to have to have a big-play X or Z on the outside that takes a lot of pressure off Lamar when Lamar's doing what he does."

As Reed said, the Ravens organization understands it can't be a one-man show. To that end, the Ravens provided Jackson with more weapons in the passing game this offseason, signing veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins and drafting wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace. They also revamped the offensive line.

While quarterbacks typically get much of the credit if their team wins the Super Bowl and much of the blame if their team falls short of a championship, Jackson is more scrutinized than most of his peers.