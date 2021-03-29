Late for Work 3/29: Ray Lewis Says Lamar Jackson Can Win a Super Bowl If …  

Ravens Land First-Round Pass Rusher, Not Receiver in Mock Draft

Outside of receiver, pass rusher remains one of the biggest needs for the Ravens.

In a new mock draft, Zrebiec has the Ravens addressing the position in the first round with University of Miami outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips.

"The Ravens haven't used a first-round pick on an outside linebacker since taking Terrell Suggs at No. 10 in 2003, but this would be a good year for that to change," Zrebiec wrote. "The free-agent exits of (Matthew) Judon, (Yannick) Ngakoue and (Jihad) Ward leave Tyus Bowser, Pernell McPhee and Jaylon Ferguson as the top outside linebackers on the depth chart, and they combined for seven sacks last year. Defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale is creative with blitz packages, but the Ravens have to get more pressure from off the edge, and they don't have an explosive edge rusher on their roster."

The Ravens lost a good chunk of last year's sack production with Judon and Ngakoue's departures, but a draft top heavy with quarterbacks and loaded with skill position players gives them choices at pass rusher in the first round.

"Ravens' decision-makers have always said that beyond even the measurables — and Phillips is a well-built 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds — they look for production from pass-rush prospects," Zrebiec added. "In 10 games for the Hurricanes last year, Phillips had 45 tackles, eight sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss and an interception. He's explosive off the edge and stout against the run. He's athletic enough to play in space and strong enough to rush from inside, his versatility making him a perfect fit for Martindale's defense. Phillips has had some injury issues, so the Ravens will have to be comfortable with where he's at health-wise. Otherwise, he possesses so many qualities Baltimore looks for."

Draft experts like Mel Kiper have zeroed in on a first-round receiver for the Ravens, but some pundits believe Watkins' addition could give Baltimore some flexibility drafting at the position.

Zrebiec didn't wait long after the first round, mocking Michigan receiver Nico Collins at No. 58.