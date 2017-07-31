Late For Work 7/31: Five Absolute Studs so Far in Ravens Training Camp





5 Absolute Studs So Far in Ravens Training Camp

While the Ravens have a had a bad run of luck in the injury department to start training camp, there's been some impressive standouts that deserve the spotlight.

As Head Coach John Harbaugh says, players need to stack plays, practices and eventually games before we can get too high on them. But with four days of practice in the books, here are five studs of camp so far:

1) Marlon Humphrey a Rookie in Name Only

The rookie is showing why General Manager Ozzie Newsome made him a first-round pick. Humphrey is composed, and has come up with attention-grabbing plays in practice. On Friday, he made two picks and another pair of pass breakups. On one interception, he made an impressive break on the ball along the sideline and jumped in front of Breshad Perriman (more on him below).

ESPN's Jamison Hensley says Humphrey is a rookie in name only.

"Marlon Humphrey should be entering his third collegiate season at Alabama," Hensley wrote. "But in terms of composure, you can't tell the difference between Humphrey and 10-year veteran Brandon Carr after the Baltimore Ravens first-round pick's third training camp practice. Humphrey displays a quiet confidence, whether it's jumping a route for an interception during team drills or holding his own when matched one-on-one with one of the fastest receivers in the NFL. Even this early in camp, Humphrey looks like he belongs at this level."