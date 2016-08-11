Late For Work 8/11: Projecting Ravens 53-Man Roster Heading Into Preseason Opener

"Butler has played well enough to warrant a spot, but do the Ravens have an opening? Perriman starting the season on PUP would create one spot," wrote Zrebiec.

Tight ends (4): Benjamin Watson, Crockett Gillmore, Maxx Williams, Dennis PittaThe suspensions for Darren Waller (four games) and Nick Boyle (10 games) make the initial decisions easier, but Harbaugh will have to figure out what to do with them in Week 5 and Week 11 when they are eligible to play again. "It's hard to imagine they would deny Pitta, whose comeback has been one of the best stories of the summer," wrote Zrebiec.

Offensive linemen (8): LT Ronnie Stanley, LG John Urschel, C Jeremy Zuttah, RG Marshal Yanda, RT Rick Wagner, G/C Ryan Jensen, G/T Alex Lewis, OT De'Ondre WesleyYou don't keep four running backs and tight ends without a roster crunch elsewhere, and Zrebiec is squeezing out an extra lineman. James Hurst started eight games at left tackle last year, but finds himself on the outside looking in, per Zrebiec. He gave the spot to Wesley instead, a "raw and talented prospect."

Defensive linemen (6): Brandon Williams, Timmy Jernigan, Lawrence Guy, Brent Urban, Carl Davis, Willie HenryWith third-round pick Bronson Kaufusi's season-ending ankle injury, Zrebiec sees only one spot up for grabs between rookie Henry and Kapron Lewis-Moore. "[T]he organization hates walking away from draft picks early. However, Lewis-Moore has had a great start to training camp," wrote Zrebiec.

Outside linebackers (5): Terrell Suggs, Elvis Dumervil, Albert McClellan, Za'Darius Smith, Matthew JudonThere's no major surprises here, but a popular undrafted rookie, Victor Ochi, doesn't make Zrebiec's cut, giving the final spot to fifth-rounder Judon instead. "The Ravens would love to keep Ochi, who plays with a nastiness and a high motor," Zrebiec wrote. "However, he could be caught in a number's game."

Inside linebackers (4): C.J. Mosley, Zachary Orr, Kamalei Correa, Anthony LevineThis leaves 2013 second-round pick Arthur Brown missing the cut, opting instead to keep two players that show versatility. The rookie, Correa, can play both inside and outside linebacker. And Levine converted from safety, but his biggest value is on special teams. "The Ravens have a history of keeping rookie undrafted free agent linebackers, so Onwuasor has a shot," wrote Zrebiec.

Cornerbacks (6): Jimmy Smith, Shareece Wright, Jerraud Powers, Tavon Young, Will Davis, Maurice Canady

The top four listed seem to be a lock. Zrebiec gives the final two spots to Davis and rookie Canady, but that's not set in stone. "[Sheldon] Price is having the best camp of any of the four," Zrebiec wrote. Arrington, a veteran the Ravens signed last offseason, is Zrebiec's odd man out.

Safeties (4): Eric Weddle, Lardarius Webb, Kendrick Lewis, Terrence BrooksThere is really only one spot open for discussion here, and Zrebiec gives it to Brooks over 2013 first-round pick Matt Elam for now. "Brooks is building some momentum and starting to make some plays in camp. The battle between Brooks and Elam might come down to special teams," he wrote.

Specialists (3): K Justin Tucker, P Sam Koch, LS Morgan CoxSelf-explanatory.

Joe Flacco Ranked In ESPN's Second Tier Of Quarterbacks

It's time for another round of quarterback rankings, and maybe, just maybe,* *this one won't tick Ravens fans off as much as these lists typically do.

Maybe that's because this one is based off 42 league insiders instead of media buzz.

ESPN's Mike Sando polled 10 general managers, five head coaches, seven offensive coordinators, five defensive coordinators, eight personnel evaluators and seven other position coaches/executives and asked them to place 33 quarterbacks in one of five tiers:

Tier 1: Can carry his team each week. Team wins because of him.

Tier 2: Can carry team sometimes but not as consistently.

Tier 3: Legit starter but needs heavy run game/defense to win.

Tier 4: Might not want this guy starting all 16 games.

Tier 5: Do not think this guy should be starting.

The results are in, and the 42 league insiders ranked Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco in Tier 2, meaning he can carry the team, but doesn't do it on a consistent basis like the Tier 1 quarterbacks. Only three made the top tier, including Tom Brady (ranked No. 1 overall), Aaron Rodgers (2) and Ben Roethlisberger (3).

Flacco (12) is joined by Cam Newton (4), Drew Brees (5), Russell Wilson (6), Andrew Luck (7), Phillip Rivers (8), Eli Manning (9), Carson Palmer (10), Tony Romo (11), Matt Ryan (13), Matthew Stafford (14) and Andy Dalton (15).

I think the tier Flacco was placed in is fair, but Ravens fans could certainly argue about his ranking among the Tier 2 quarterbacks. I would put him above Romo and Manning, for example.

Below are some of the league insiders' perspectives on Flacco. This is where Ravens fans might get a little upset …

"He is unbelievably physically gifted," an NFL coordinator told Sando. "He makes some throws that are unbelievable. But I don't think he processes things enough mentally to become a 1. I don't think he can lead a team or carry a team. He can take what is there, and if you give him help, he can be pretty good."

"Flacco has a little better arm and is a little more accurate than a Jameis Winston, but Jameis is not afraid of anything," an anonymous GM added. "Jameis is competitive and will stand in and deliver, where I think Flacco will see ghosts and get nervous and lose confidence. They have a lot of similar negative traits where they don't always go to the right spot, and lack some mobility."

Is Browns Rookie Corey Coleman The Next Steve Smith Sr.?

Well, as an AFC North rival, we certainly hope not.

Who wants to go against a Steve Smith Sr.-caliber player for years to come? Nobody in Baltimore.

"Corey Coleman is an incredible talent. He reminds me a lot of Steve Smith, which is in my opinion one of the top-three receivers to ever play the game of football," Browns receiver Andrew Hawkins told Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. "I've always been a huge Steve Smith fan. But he has a lot of that skill set. He has to work on some of his technique stuff, but his effort is what's special to me because a lot of time young guys, they don't always come in knowing that above all else, give effort."

At 5-foot-11 and 194 pounds, Coleman has a comparable build to Smith and is similarly explosive.