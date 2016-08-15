Late For Work 8/15: Michael Phelps Smack Talks Steelers, Gives Ray Lewis Shout-Out In Final Race

What exactly did Lewis tell Phelps in that phone call?

TheMMQB.com's Peter King got ahold of Lewis while he was shopping in Alabama, where he was dropping off his daughter, Diaymon, at college. They were buying items for her dorm room.

"When you get ready to retire, everybody says, 'Are you gonna miss it?'" Lewis said, per King. "So I've talked to Michael about that a lot. Told him, 'Enjoy this frickin' ride! IT'S NOT SAD! IT'S THE MOST WONDERFUL THING EVER!'

"I've told Michael, 'This is the beginning of a great life. You've got a BABY BOY! Watch him walk. Take him to first grade. You know how great first grade is going to be? And you'll be there for him, with him! You got a son, YOU BRAND HIM!'"

Lewis and Phelps struck up a friendship after the 2004 Athens games because, in part, Lewis understood the pressure that comes with being the best in the world at his craft; the pressure that comes with trying to stay on top and the accompanying fame.

Phelps said on Facebook Live, before the race, that he read two books this year—"The Purpose-Driven Life," and "The Power of Your Subconscious Mind."

"One person gave me both those books: Ray Lewis," Phelps said. "He … told me to read those books and they have changed my life, that's for sure. … Ray is a brother to me."

So he called his brother just before his final race.

"Keep going! Finish it!" Lewis told Phelps, invoking the "Lion Order" they had talked about for years.

The Lion Order is a culture Lewis said he established with former University of Miami teammate Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley. They liken a pride of lions to being by each other's side and pushing each other to the limit.